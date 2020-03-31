Global Transcriptomics Market : Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players 2025

The contours of the global Transcriptomics market dynamic are constantly changing, and are shaped by various macroeconomic factors and trends in the healthcare industry. These trends have also changed the directions of investments, especially in emerging markets. In recent years, new frontiers in the Transcriptomics market have come to the fore propelled by implementation of regulatory norms put forth by governments in developing and developed regions. New healthcare guidelines will likely put a significant bearing on new product developments in nascent as well as established markets over 2019 – 2025 (forecast period). Changing nature of demands of patient populations and rapid technological advances, notably in healthcare IT, are expected to open and support new paradigms in the global Transcriptomics market.

Transcriptomics incorporates the exploration and assortment of transcriptomes and finds diverse applications, chiefly in molecular genetics. The global transcriptomics market could see a whole lot of instances of new product launch. For example, Trio RNA-Seq launched by NuGEN Technologies, Inc. is particularly suited for low abundance transcripts applications as it offers an extremely sensitive whole transcriptomics solution. This innovation embodies three powerful technologies, viz. single primer isothermal amplification (SPIA), DimerFree, and AnyDeplete, for performing high sensitivity ribonucleic acid (RNA) analysis.

The international transcriptomics market is expected to gain impetus from the increasing amount of investments directed toward research and development activities in molecular genetics. Newer innovations such as those pertaining to next-generation sequencing (NGS) and RNA interference (RNAi) have birthed as a result of the technological advancements in the international transcriptomics market. With improved precision and accuracy, these cutting-edge technologies can be put to use with a view to help researchers analyze the transcriptional activity of a vast range of diverse organisms. This will in turn assist to furnish precise outcomes and manage colossal quantities of transcriptomics data with the help of improved data analysis practices.

High cost of service on account of the dearth of trained professionals and high input cost is projected to discourage end users from opting for transcriptomics. Howbeit, cheaper and novel technologies that keep cost in view are anticipated to set the tone for the global transcriptomics market. The analysts foresee a steady growth over the forecast years on the part of the global transcriptomics market as cardiac diseases coupled with pollution-related ailments spread their presence worldwide. Biotechnology research and drug innovation actively and extensively employ transcriptomics technologies.

The key players covered in this study

QIAGEN (Exiqon)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare Dharmacon

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Merck

Fluidigm Corporation

Promega Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real Time-PCR (qPCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Market segment by Application, split into

Government Institutes & Academic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract research Organizations (CROs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transcriptomics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Transcriptomics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

