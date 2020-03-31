Global Two-Piece Can Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2019-2024

The analysts forecast the global two-piece can market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.56% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global two-piece can for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the two-piece can sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, types, and applications.

Geographically, the global two-piece can market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of type, the global two-piece can market is segmented into:

– Two-Piece Aluminum Can

– Two-Piece Steel Can

Based on application, the two-piece can market is segmented into:

– Food & Beverages

– Healthcare

– Home Care

– Industrial Products

– Personal Care

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global two-piece can market are:

– Ardagh Group

– Ball Corporation

– Baosteel Co., Ltd.

– Chumboon Metal Packaging Co., Ltd.

– CPMC Holdings Limited

– CROWN Holdings, Inc.

– Daiwa Can Company

– Grupo Zapata

– Hubei O.R.G Packaging Co., Ltd.

– MIVISA ENVASES

– Pacific Can Company Limited

– Shengxing Group Co., Ltd.

– Silgan Holdings Inc.

– Toyo Seikan Co., Ltd.

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global two-piece can market.

– To classify and forecast global two-piece can market based on product type, application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global two-piece can market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global two-piece can market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global two-piece can market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global two-piece can market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of two-piece can

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to two-piece can

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with two-piece can suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.