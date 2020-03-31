Gunshot Injuries Treatment Market Expected To Expand At A Healthy Pace Over The Report’s Forecast Period 2018-2026

An injury caused to the body by a bullet, knife, or by any sharp projectile object is known as a gunshot injury. It is also known as ballistic trauma. Gunshot injuries can lead to server life threatening conditions such as tissue or organ damage, fractures, and excessive bleeding or may sometimes lead to death. The immediate effect of a gunshot injury is bleeding. However, the severity of the injury depends on its location and speed and type of bullet. Excessive bleeding is the main cause of death in gunshot injuries. Therefore, the treatment of gunshot injuries mainly aims at stopping bleeding within seconds, thereby saving lives. The treatment aims to stabilize the condition of the injured person before undergoing any other treatment or surgery.

The global gunshot injury market can be segmented based on product and geography. Based on product the global gunshot injury market can be classified into Xstat, Airwrap, and floseal. Gunshot injuries remain a persistent and significant public health issue. This is likely to be a major factor driving the expansion of the global gunshot injuries treatment market. Increase in criminal violence and number of accidents leading to killing or traumatic injuries is projected to propel the market in the coming years. In 2013, a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shown that around 84,000 gunshot injuries were recorded globally. It is reported that nearly 1,300 children die from gunshot injuries in the U.S. each year.

In April 2014, the U.S. FDA approved RevMedx’S ‘XSTAT 30’, a revolutionary hemostatic device that is used for the treatment of gunshot wounds. It comprises small groups of expanding sponges containing Xray markers and is directly injected into the wound cavity. It temporarily creates a barrier for blood loss, providing hemostatic pressure and is effective for for hours before the patient receives medical surgery. However, limited product availability in emerging economies, lack of awareness, and stringent product approval guidelines recommended by the government are major restraints of the global gunshot injury market.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46401

In terms of geography, the global gunshot injuries market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be dominant, followed by Europe. Early availability of advanced gunshot wound care products scuh as bandages and sponge-filled syringes, increased research and development expenditure, advance wound care facilities, and raise awareness are expected to drive the gunshot injuries market in North America and Europe.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The expansion is expected to be driven by India and China owing to a large population, rise in criminal cases, increase in awareness, rise in availability of wound care products, and developing health care infrastructure. The global gunshot injuries market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to increased awareness and expected launch of wound care products.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=46401

Leading players in the global gunshot injuries market include RevMedx, Inc. and Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com