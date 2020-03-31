Hairbrush Market to Augment in Coming Years | Industry Size, Trends, Forecast 2024

Hairbrushes with soft or rigid bristles are extensively used for grooming, styling, smoothing, and detangling hair. Regular use of a quality hairbrush reduces various hair or scalp problems such as dandruff and hair loss as it helps to stimulate blood flow on the scalp. Increasing awareness about hygiene and health care has driven demand for hairbrushes. Various types of hairbrushes are available in the market. These include paddle, cushion, wet and vented, and round brushes. The bristles in a hairbrush are usually natural, synthetic, or hybrid. The body of a hairbrush is made of ceramic materials such as tourmaline and porcelain, or plastic. Declining prices of synthetic products is expected to boost demand for hairbrushes.

Personal hairbrushes are used by individuals for daily usage, while professional hairbrushes are used across hair salons. The growing popularity of infrared hairbrushes is anticipated to revolutionize the global hairbrush market. Infrared hairbrushes help in complete scalp massage by delivering infrared heat while brushing. These brushes are ergonomically designed to increase blood circulation across the scalp.

Global Hairbrush Market: Trends & Opportunities

Growing awareness about personal grooming and hair care has fueled the growth of the global hairbrush market. A rise in the number of hairdressing salons and other hairdressing establishments has also augmented the market. Increase in per capita income has played an important role in fueling demand for various hairdressing practices and products including hairbrushes. Furthermore, the emergence of new business models of hairdressing practices such as chair renting and mobile dressing has propelled the market. Growing preference for advanced integrated brushes is expected to define the future of the market.

To clarify your doubts about the report, Request a Brochure here

However, the lack of product innovation is likely to hamper the growth of the global hairbrush market. Hairbrush manufacturers are struggling over product innovation. Hence, price wars have led to profit crunching. Hairbrushes made of plastic are being increasingly preferred by consumers due to low price and light weight.