Halal Cosmetics Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Halal is an Arabic term which means lawful or permissible. Halal cosmetics are body and skin care products which are known to be free from the materials that are forbidden by the Islamic society. Halal cosmetics are based on the concepts of Halal and non-Halal, Najis and Mutanajis, safety and quality. Halal cosmetic is considered as an innovation to the cosmetic industry as it introduces new external and internal operations that will serve the growing customer needs. Halal cosmetics are concerned towards halal compliance that are basically applied upon the entire supply chain which ranges from sourcing of raw materials to manufacturing, transportation, freight handling and warehousing.

Growing consciousness among the consumers regarding the usage of ingredients in cosmetic products are resulting to the increase in halal cosmetics products. Government had identified halal cosmetics as certified halal by the Islamic Religious Department in Malaysia without the use of animal fat, gelatin or other chemicals. Halal cosmetics are known to be safe for Muslim as well as the non-Muslim consumers in terms of process, nature of the products and the knowledge of the ingredients used.

Health hazards such as cancer and other distortions associated with the cosmetic products containing nano-particle ingredient resulted to a shift in consumer preference towards halal cosmetics products. The global halal cosmetic products market has been segmented into different product types into skin care products, hair care products, make up products and others.

Hair care products segment is expected to grow at a rapid rate in terms of revenue as compared to the other type of products. Skin care segment and make up products are expected to lead the market during the forecast period..The rise in demand for halal cosmetics is manly prejudiced by the halal logos.

Manufacturers of halal cosmetic products are engaged upon continuous research and development in order to develop new products and conducts regular survey in order to know the customers concerns towards halal cosmetics. Increasing number of Muslim population and preference towards consumption of beauty products is considered to be a major driver for the global halal cosmetics market.

However lack of knowledge regarding the halal cosmetics among the consumers leading to lower adoption rate is holding back the market for hala cosmetic products. Monopoly of the non-Muslim companies and government’s stringent rules and regulations are restraining the global halal cosmetics products market.