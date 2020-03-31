Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Status, Growth, Opportunities and World Market Share of 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market Demands, Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2019-2025”.

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)

This report researches the worldwide Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) is an oligomer of butadiene terminated at each end with a hydroxyl functional group. It reacts with isocyanates to form polyurethane polymers. HTPB is a translucent liquid with a color similar to wax paper and a viscosity similar to corn syrup. The properties vary because HTPB is a mixture rather than a pure compound, and it is manufactured to meet customers’ specific requirements.

North America is expected to be the largest market for HTPB during the forecast period, due to the increased usage of HTPB in both aerospace & defense and construction & civil engineering industries in the region. The US is expected to account for the largest share of the market in North America till 2022. Major producers of HTPB such as CRS Chemicals (US), Emerald Performance Materials (US), and Monomer-Polymer & DAJAC Labs (US) are located in the North America region.

Evonik

Total Cray Valley

Idemitsu Kosan

CRS Chemicals

Emerald Performance Materials

Island Pyrochemical Industries

Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry

Aerocon Systems

Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs

RCS Rocket Motor Components

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Breakdown Data by Type

Free radical polymerization

Anionic polymerization

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Breakdown Data by Application

Construction & Civil Engineering

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan…

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

