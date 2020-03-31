Integrated Motors and Drives Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2026

Integrated motors and drives combine motor with its controlling electronics into a single package. Motor and their control electronics were not constructed equally. Both had different structural environment. Both were usually situated and operated in a very different site (location) and were usually connected by cables for power, control and communication, until integrated motors and drives was introduced in the market. The integrated motors and drives technology helps in combining motors and their control electronics as one package. The integrated approach helps in reducing costs by approximately 20%-40%. Also, ownership cost of integrated motors and drives is quite low. The integrated solution improves system efficiencies and reliability when compared to non-integrated configurations.

Integrated motors and drives significantly improves the overall efficiency, reliability, and electromagnetic compatibility. Due to the integration capability, there are fewer interface that need to be completed by the end-user. Also, the specifics of a motor can easily be embedded with the controller. This largely includes characteristics/type of motor, feedback type and resolution. The efficiency of the drive and the motor is improved since the drive matches appropriately with the motor and it eliminates the need for additional wiring between the motor and the drive. Up until now (due to non-integration of motor and drive), the long wiring had resulted in wastage of power, both directly and indirectly.

Integrated Motors and Drives Market – Trends and Opportunities

The integrated motors and drives market is driven by the growing need to reduce total cost of ownership and the need to increase efficiency. The integrated motors and drives market is also driven by the strong acceptance and awareness about advance solutions among various industry verticals. Integrated motor and drives is not a very new concept; it has existed in the market for a while and is being used by industries since a long time. The concept of integrated solutions came into the picture in mid 1990s and its demand continues till today. Over time, integrated motor-drive technology has improved, with vendors introducing more improved versions of the solution in the marketplace.

For instance, few manufacturers of integrated motor and drive solutions have refined adapter-plate design to simplify motor or drive replacement in response to customer concerns. Manufacturers have continuously tried to improve the solution based on the application that they are catering to. This has further driven the integrated motors and drives market growth over time. Adoption of integrated motor and drives solution is expected to offer significant opportunity in the coming years due to strong focus on automation among industrial companies.