Ischemia Market: High Prevalence of Unhealthy Lifestyle Amongst the Population to Drive the Market Growth

Ischemia is characterized by a specific condition, where there is an insufficient flow of blood supply to tissues, leading to a shortage of oxygen and glucose which is needed for cellular metabolism. Due to an obstruction and insufficient blood supply, various organs and tissue get severely damaged. Ischemia, if left untreated, may lead to tissue death. Ischemia is primarily caused by thrombosis of an artery, embolism, vasculitis, atherosclerosis, coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. There are various types of ischemia with different diagnosis and treatment methods involved with each type of ischemia.

Based on the types, ischemia market can be segmented as follows:

Myocardial ischemia: Due to blockage of a coronary artery, there is a limited blood flow to the heart muscle and is referred to as myocardial ischemia. Symptoms include arm pain, chest pain, breathlessness, dizziness, weakness, heart palpitations and clammy skin.

Cerebral ischemia: Cerebral ischemia occurs when there is a temporary deficiency of blood supply to an individual’s brain. Symptoms include difficulty in speaking, lack of coordination, body movement problems, vision impairment and unconsciousness.

Intestinal ischemia: Ischemia affects intestine too, and this condition is known as intestinal ischemia. Various symptoms include abdominal pain, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, bloody stools and weight loss.

Hepatic ischemia: In hepatic ischemia, an individual’s liver does not receive enough blood supply. Hypotension is the prime cause of hepatic ischemia and symptoms include dehydration, heart failure, severe bleeding and abnormal heart rhythms.

Acute limb ischemia: Decreased level of blood flow to hands, feet and legs leads to acute limb ischemia. Symptoms include skin ulcers, skin sores and severe pain.

Based on treatment, the ischemia can be segmented as follows:

Medications: Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors Anticoagulants Aspirin Analgesics Beta blockers Nitroglycerine



Surgery methods: Angioplasty, also referred to as percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) Coronary artery bypass surgery Embolectomy Aortomesenteric bypass and resection of bowel



Based on geography, the ischemia market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Out of these regions, North America dominates the ischemia market followed by Europe. The prime factors which would drive the growth of the market in these regions are growing prevalence of high cholesterol diseases, increasing incidences of obesity and physical inactivity. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing competition from small market players have further fueled the growth of ischemia market. According to a survey, approximately 1.5 million cases of myocardial ischemia occur annually in the United States. Moreover, technological advancements and increasing competition from small market players have further fueled the growth of ischemia market. Asia Pacific is one of the most promising markets for the growth of ischemia market due to easy market penetration.

The factors which would augment the growth of the market in Asia Pacific are increasing geriatric population, high prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle amongst the population and increasing awareness regarding the malignant effects of ischemia. Other factors such as tax benefits and increasing disposable incomes of the population would further propel the growth of ischemia market.

Various biopharmaceutical companies are constantly coming up with novel therapeutics for the treatment of ischemia. Some of the top players operating in the ischemia market are Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Medicure, Inc., Baxter International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Vasade Biosciences, Inc. and others.