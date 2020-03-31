Latin America E-commerce logistics Industry 2019 Market Research Report

Latin America E-commerce logistics Industry

New Study On "2019-2023 E-commerce logistics Market Latin America Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast"

The Latin America e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow modestly during the forecast period (2018-2023). There are various factors that are positively influencing the logistics market such as growing e-commerce market, growing new entrants, technological advancement and increasing e-commerce sales. Increasing e-commerce sales, improving technology in major countries and inexpensive workforce are some other factors that are boosting the growth of e-commerce logistics market. As Latin America is considered to be untapped market, there are considerable opportunities available for the market growth such as rising number of new entrants, improving logistics system and so forth. The e-commerce sales in the Latin American region is on rise due to rising online transactions, online shopping and inclination towards cashless culture. The major countries contributing into the growth of Latin America e-commerce logistics market includes Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

However, the region lacks quality connectivity of railways and roadways which limits the reach and coverage of the logistics companies and challenge them to serve larger area. Fluctuating crude oil price is one of the major concerns for the logistics market players. Additionally, the complex tax structure and high logistics cost are some other factors that may affect the growth of the Latin American ecommerce logistics market.

Latin American e-commerce logistics market players includes FedEx Express, DHL Express, Tramusa, Shippingeasy, Whiplash Fulfilment, ODM Express, Courier Express, World Courier, Aguila Courier, DB Schenker, Maersk Group, and Nippon Express. The logistics companies are currently focusing on exploring untapped Latin American region by expanding their business reach. The companies are also focusing on improving the tracking capability in the region to be more efficient in delivering goods. Latin America e-commerce logistics market have been segmented on the basis of revenue and unit shipment.

