Lifecycle Services Orchestration Market- Telecommunications IT Software Platforms such as Operations Support System (OSS) and Business Support System

Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) is a set of established technology standards and products that offers management integration and orchestration among management software, network systems, and telecommunications IT software platforms such as operations support system (OSS) and business support system. LSO enables monitoring and service assurance and real-time automation for a wide range of network-based services. The MEF has also introduced a reference architecture and framework for orchestrating the service lifecycle. It summaries functional management requirements and high-level operational threads to define how advanced services can be controlled and orchestrated. Orchestration encompasses diverse functions. These capabilities include fulfillment control, security policy, analytics, and assurance. An inter-carrier overlay approach, which connects proprietary BSS/OSS belonging to dissimilar operators using an inter-carrier service gateway (ICSG), enables service providers to utilize the main advantages of LSO without waiting for the full solution to be developed. LSO is expected to create significant opportunities for enterprises to partner with service providers on applications.

To understand key trends, Download Brochure Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51471

LSO helps providers meet certain challenges and initiate directing the path toward operational automation and a next-generation OSS. Moreover, there is an integral need among service providers for a structured and disciplined method for their carrier network virtualization responsibilities. LSO addresses this by providing end-to-end service supervision for any specific offering within the virtualization space. Enterprises are focusing on on-demand network connectivity with greater user control. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for network-centric programmable SDN/NFV technology, which in turn is driving the lifecycle services orchestration market. These factors are expected to drive the lifecycle services orchestration market during the forecast period.

However, lack of technical knowledge regarding the standards and automation process is anticipated to hamper the lifecycle services orchestration market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, enterprises are focused on planning their LSO strategy and evaluation solutions. This is done in order to supplement their existing OSS tools or to build a new open, standards-based tools.