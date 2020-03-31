Long-chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Global Long-chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market: Overview

Short- and long-chain dicarboxylic acids (DCA), derivatives of fatty acids, are increasingly gaining popularity as one of the most promising applications of fats and oils, devised especially to serve as sustainable polymer building blocks for industrial usage. In stark contrast to conventional plastics, bioplastics made from renewable biomass such as dicarboxylic acids serve as a way of conserving fossil resources and reducing CO2 emissions. Many bioplastics are also biodegradable, significantly contributing to the reduction of waste in landfills.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1235

Driven on the back of these obvious benefits and the rising awareness regarding the need to find suitable alternatives to conventional plastics, the demand for long-chain dicarboxylic acids is expected to rise at a significant pace in the next few years. A vast set of applications across industries such as automotive, construction, and paints and coatings is expected to drive the market.

This report on the global long-chain dicarboxylic acid market presents a thorough overview of the market and its key segments in the present scenario. Several predictions regarding the growth prospects of the market and its segments over the period 2017-2025 are also provided in the report. The report covers an analytical overview of the market and factors expected to have a notable influence on the overall development of the market over the said period, including growth drivers, challenges, trends, opportunities, and regulations.

Global Long-chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market: Snapshot

The expanding utilization of long chain dicarboxylic corrosive as antecedent in assembling of nylon and different polyamides, powder coatings, greases, glues, and consumption inhibitors, applications will fuel the long chain dicarboxylic corrosive request. Rising application extent of nylon and different polyamides in car and building development is relied upon to drive long chain dicarboxylic corrosive development over the figure time frame. Long chain dicarboxylic corrosive is utilized as a key bio-based item to manufacture in different applications. LCDA is an earth degradable item which makes its appropriate for consistence with different administrative standards laid by REACH and EPA in Europe and North America separately.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=1235

Elite nylon and other polyamide utilized have properties like high quality and firmness, weariness resistance, and expansive temperature toleration. Elite nylon is generally utilized as a part of foundation extends crosswise over different topographies of the world. The development of above expressed application section is relied upon to fuel long chain dicarboxylic corrosive request over the gauge time frame. The market is expected to witness healthy growth owing to the mounting demand from industries such as automotive, construction, and paints and coatings. The rising utilization of powder coatings over various application in the previously mentioned industries will be a key supporter of the general advancement of the long chain dicarboxylic acids showcase in Asia Pacific in the following couple of years, making it the key revenue contributor.

Global Long-chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market: Trends and Opportunities

Long-chain dicarboxylic acids find extensive usage for the production of product varieties such as adhesives, powder coatings, pharmaceuticals, corrosion inhibitors, and lubricants. Of these, the segment of nylons and other similar polyamides is presently the leading contributor to the global long-chain dicarboxylic acid market. The segment of powder coatings is also seeing increased traction owing to rising consumption across industries such as construction and automotive. The construction and automotive industries are expected to emerge as the leading consumers of long-chain dicarboxylic acids in the near future, chiefly owing to significant expansion across emerging economies.

Global Long-chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market: Geographical Overview

From a geographical perspective, the report includes an analytical overview of the market for long chain dicarboxylic acids across regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Asia Pacific market has been observed be the leading consumer and one of the fastest growing markets for long chain dicarboxylic acids. Thriving industries such as paints and coatings, construction, and automotive, which are among the top contributors to the revenue of the market, are chiefly attributable to the healthy growth prospects of the long chain dicarboxylic acid market in the region.

The rising use of powder coatings across a number of application in the abovementioned industries will be a key contributor to the overall development of the long chain dicarboxylic acids market in Asia Pacific in the next few years. Surge in the demand for new construction projects and public and private vehicles in the region will be driven on the back of a rising base of affluent consumers, strengthening economies, and encouraging government initiatives.

Global Long-chain Dicarboxylic Acid Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report also presents a detailed analytical overview of the competitive landscape of the global long chain dicarboxylic acids market and business profiles of some of the leading vendors operating in the market. A SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report allows the reader a clear understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of leading vendors in the market and the threats and opportunities faced by them.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global long chain dicarboxylic acids market profiled in the report are Guangtong, Capot Chemical Co., Ltd., Cathay, Dupont, Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Longhetong, Qingjiang, Evonik, Senos, Zhongke, and Invista.

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050