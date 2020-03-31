Makeup Brush and Tool Market- Demand for Organic and Natural Makeup Brushes and Tools

Make up brushes and tools are used for the application of makeup or face painting. The bristles are made of synthetic and natural materials, while the handle is usually made of wood or plastic. Makeup brushes and tools are used to effectively blend the makeup into the skin.

Growing trends in makeup industry, new products launches, and increasing demand for brushes and tools for products according to their application is driving the demand for makeup brushes and tools. The need for different brushes is eminent as there are different makeup products for different purposes.

In developed countries, especially in North America, demand for makeup brushes and tools is growing at a swift pace. The growing exposure to new types of makeup products and their application is one of the main factors responsible for the augmented usage of makeup products. In addition, easy application and the need to maintain hygiene while applying makeup is boosting the usage of makeup brushes and tools. Increasing demand for makeup brushes and tools among younger consumers is one of the key drivers of the market. There is increased usage of organic and natural ingredients in makeup brushes and tools as consumers consider them as safer and toxic free than regular products. Consumers increasingly prefer cruelty-free products. The major opportunity present in this market is demand for organic and natural makeup brushes and tools.

The makeup brush and tool market is segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be largely segmented into organic cosmetics and synthetic cosmetics. Make up brushes and tools are of different types as per their application. There are different brushes for different applications such as foundation brush, concealer brush, blush brush, highlighter brush, eye shadow brush, eyebrow brush, and foundation sponge. In terms of application, makeup brushes and tools are classified into personal and professional. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. One of the key factors of market growth is expected to be growing channels for product distribution. Consumers are now increasingly purchasing make up brushes and tools online considering aspects such as convenience and easy on-the-go shopping experiences,. The global makeup brush and tool market has been analyzed for five geographic regions, namely Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K.), North America (Canada and the U.S.), South America (Brazil) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America holds the major share of the makeup brush and tool market.