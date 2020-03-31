Molded Fiber Plates Market Trends, Share, Scope, Research Insights by 2028

Molded fiber plates are one of the most sought-after products in the foodservice industry. Molded fiber plates are among the most easily recognizable disposable tableware items across the world, and are ideal for a variety of food. High preference for molded fiber plates is attributed to their sturdy and lightweight nature. The simple design concept of molded fiber plates enables them to be manufactured in an extensive range of shapes and sizes, depending on the type of meal. The global push for sustainability across the world is expected to be one of the leading contributors to growth in demand for molded fiber plates.

Most molded fiber plates are manufactured from pre-consumer recycled fiber material, which increases their consumer acceptance. Modern consumers have become increasingly environment-conscious, which makes molded fiber plates an ideal solution for foodservice providers to enhance their consumer appeal. Molded fiber plates are used in a wide range of occasions and family outings, which includes backyard barbeques, picnic gatherings, festive occasions, and eating out in cafeterias and casual restaurants. The global molded fiber plates market is expected to have a largely positive outlook during the forecast period.

Planning to Lay Down Future Strategy? Perfect your plan with Our Report Brochure Here

Global Molded Fiber Plates Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global molded fiber plates market are –

Pactiv LLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

Be Green Packaging

Eco-Products, Inc.

CKF Inc.

Emery Silfurtun Inc.

Global Molded Fiber Plates Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers of molded fiber plates have been making efforts to ensure that the design and shape of the plates are in line with the type of food they are meant for. Several different sizes of molded fiber plates are available in the market. Available shapes of molded fiber plates include oval, round and square, in addition to options for customized designs. The designs of molded fiber plates are also used to influence consumer perception. This leads to opportunities for molded fiber plates’ manufacturers to tweak their designs to impart a modern appearance. The global molded fiber plates market is likely to be benefitted by growth in the number of foodservice outlets, especially in emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region.

Key players in the global molded fiber plates market are expected to focus on increasing the amount of recyclable materials in their products. To cater the demand for plates which can be used to serve multiple foods, molded fiber plates with more than one cavities are also offered in the market. Other areas of focus for manufacturers of molded fiber plates include better stackability of plates and the production of processed chlorine free molded fiber plates.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape, ask for a customized report here

Global Molded Fiber Plates Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Molded Fiber Plates market has been segmented as –

On the basis of product type, the global molded fiber plates market is segmented as –

With cavities

Without cavities

On the basis of shape, the global molded fiber plates market is segmented as –

Square

Oval

Round

Custom

On the basis of end use, the global molded fiber plates market is segmented as –

Fresh produce (fruits & vegetables)

Fast food

Seafood

Others (Includes variants which support multiple food applications)

Global Molded Fiber Plates Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to retain the leading position in the global molded fiber plates market. This is attributed to growth in food retail industry in the region, with countries such as China and India at the forefront in terms of sheer volume. The Western Europe region is home to some of the leading molded fiber plates’ manufacturers in the world which have global presence. Most of the leading players are expected to shift their focus on the Asia-Pacific region as it represents lucrative opportunities for growth of the molded fiber plates market. The North America molded fiber plates is anticipated to witness sluggish but steady growth in terms of value and volume, owing to persistent efforts made by governments and organizations to achieve complete sustainability.