Multi Depth Corrugated Boxes Market Size, Share, Growth 2016 – 2024 | DS Smith plc, International Paper, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Mondi Group, Nampak Limited, Nine Dragons Paper

Multi depth corrugated boxes are similar to that of conventional corrugated boxes, with an added ability of being used for multiple size applications. These boxes are extensively used in packaging of various goods such as foods, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hazardous chemicals and other materials. In recent years, the demand for multi depth corrugated boxes has increased significantly. This can be attributed to immense size flexibility offered by these boxes coupled with the characteristics of corrugated boxes. These boxes gives the buyer the leverage to use it for various size requirements, thus reducing inventory and optimizing cost management.

Multi depth corrugated boxes have high durability and are light weight coupled with offering significant cost benefits to the buyer. Thus, multi depth corrugated boxes are being increasingly used in secondary packaging of goods, across a variegated range of industries. The global multi depth corrugated boxes market is expected to expand with a decent CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Multi Depth Corrugated Boxes Market: Key Players

The main player of multi depth corrugated boxes market are DS Smith plc, International Paper, MeadWestvaco Corporation, Mondi Group, Nampak Limited, Nine Dragons Paper, Packaging Corporation of America, Smurfit Kappa Group and VPK Packaging Group.

Global Multi Depth Corrugated Boxes Market: Dynamics

Growing concept of corrugated boxes as a point of sale is expected to open opportunities for the growth of the multi depth corrugated boxes market. Rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies are expected to drive the sale of multi depth corrugated boxes. Also the innovation in the design of multi depth corrugated boxes has led to its increased demand in packaging of various food & beverage, cosmetic and homecare product, pharmaceutical and others, thus boosting the growth of multi depth corrugated boxes market.

To meet the growing standards of international quality packaging multi depth corrugated boxes manufacturers across the globe are showing high inclination towards increasing innovation, ensuring quality assurance, modernization by adopting latest technologies, installing high speed automatic machine, and incorporating management system and techniques for efficient operation of plants. Multi depth corrugated boxes is expected to gain substantial growth in near future owing to increasing demand in packaging among electronics and automotive sector. Multi depth corrugated boxes are gaining wide adoption in shipping of goods, thus further fuelling revenues in the global multi depth corrugated boxes market.

Global Multi Depth Corrugated Boxes Market: Segmentation

The global multi depth corrugated boxes market can be segmented on the basis of board type, application, and region. On the basis of board type global multi depth corrugated boxes market can be segmented into single face, single wall, double wall, and triple wall. On the basis of application global multi depth corrugated boxes market can be segmented into beverage, food, cosmetic and personal care products, pharmaceutical, industrial chemicals, electronics, automotive and others. Among application type food & beverage is large segment of multi depth corrugated boxes market, however electronic product is ideal for global multi depth corrugated boxes market. On the basis of region global multi depth corrugated boxes market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

Global Multi Depth Corrugated Boxes Market: Regional Overview

North America is large market for multi depth corrugated boxes owing to most of the prominent manufacturers being located in the region. The Europe market is highly mature with high market presence of established players. This coupled with sluggish growth in the region is expected to translate into a low CAGR for the Europe multi depth corrugated boxes market. The Asian market for multi depth corrugated boxes is expected to witness rapid growth in near future. Increasing disposable income and industrialization along with presence of significant consumer base has led to increased investment by companies engaged in manufacturing and distribution of multi depth corrugated boxes in the region. MEA and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in multi depth corrugated boxes market over the forecast period.