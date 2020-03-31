Network File System Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2028 Focusing on Industry Profit

The Network File System (NFS) is a client/server application that allows a remote host to view, and if necessary store and update files on a remote computer similar to local storage. This application has a simple design, easy installation and configuration due to which consumers are increasingly adopting this system. Network file system is a distributed file system protocol similar to several distributed file system standards for network-attached storage (NAS). Network file system, like many other protocols, is built on the open network computing remote procedure call (ONC RPC) system. It follows an open standard procedure, allowing the user to implement the protocol. Network file system incorporates a remote procedurecalls (RPC) to route requests between clients and servers.

Network File System allows the user or system administrator to access and update the whole or a portion of a file system on a server and enables system administrators to combine resources on a centralized servers on the network. The portion of the file system that is mounted can be accessed by clients according to the authorization assigned to each file (read-only or read-write).

Network File System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Huge amount of data generation due to advancements in business and workflow processes such as cloud and video surveillance services, expansion of IoT ecosystem in storage systems and network connection, demand for central management of storage services, and increased network traffic are some major factors driving the growth of network file system market. Moreover factors such as adoption of big data, increaseing investments in storage technologies are also resulting in the growth of this market.

However, factors such as data security issues, and performance limitations during heavy factor traffic hinder the growth of network file system market.

Network File System Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on basis of Type for Network File SystemMarket

On the basis of type it can be sub-segmented into:

NFSv2

NFSv3

NFSv4

Others

Segmentation on basis of End-user Size for Network File SystemMarket

On the basis of end-user size it can be sub-segmented into:

Small enterprises

Medium enterprises

Large enterprises

Segmentation on basis of End-user Vertical for Network File SystemMarket

On the basis of end-user vertical it is further segmented into:

BSFI

IT and Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government and Defence

E-commerce

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Segmentation on basis of Region for Network File SystemMarket

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Japan

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa

Network File System Market: Regional Overview

North America is the leader in network file system market and is projected to grow at a substantial rate due to presence of enterprises adopting network attached storage system. Due to increase in adoption of network storage system by small and medium enterprises in Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, this market is growing at a considerable pace in these regions. Europe’s network file system market region will show a high growth rate followed by Latin America, owing to growing adoption of cloud-based services by organisations and government.

Network File System Market: Key Players

Apple Inc., Buffalo Americas, Inc., NETGEAR, Seagate Technology LLC, Synology Inc., QNAP Systems, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, Dell, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, IBM Corp., and NetApp Inc. are some key players in network file system market.

