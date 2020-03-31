Nuclear Turbine Generator Market Regional Segment Analysis ,Regional Production Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate

Nuclear Turbine Generator Market: Snapshot

Nuclear energy is a reliable, safe, clean and competitive energy source. The power generated from nuclear energy is almost free of any greenhouse gas emissions, except for the indirect emission associated with mining, construction, decommissioning and fuel fabrication of the nuclear power plant, and disposal of the waste. Moreover, nuclear power plants are base load power plants that generate dependable power to consistently meet the global demand for energy.

The burgeoning demand for power, along with the increased need for secure, reliable and emission-free power, propels the demand for nuclear turbine generators. Factors such as environmental concerns in power generation from fossil fuel and rapid rise in the fossil fuel prices are likely to augment demand for nuclear turbine generators globally.

According to the report by TMR, the global nuclear turbine generators market estimating it to report an impressive CAGR of 12.0% during the period from 2014 to 2020 and reach US$15.61 bn by the end of the forecast period from the value of US$7.0 bn in 2013.

Rise in Installation of New Nuclear Reactors to be Beneficial for Growth

Based on product, the markets for nuclear turbines and nuclear generators are the main segments of the global market. The rise in the installation of new nuclear reactors across the world has propelled the demand for nuclear turbines in the global arena. Currently, there are approximately 435 operational nuclear reactors around the world, whereas the installation of 71 new nuclear reactors is just round the corner, notes the study.

High Adoption of Nuclear Turbine Generators from Russia to Influence Growth

On the regional front, the report segments the global nuclear turbine generator market into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Of these, Europe has emerged as the leading regional market. Analysts anticipate this market to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the expected installation of new nuclear turbine generators, especially in Russia.

Asia Pacific holds the second position in this market and is closely followed by North America. The increasing installation of new nuclear turbine generators in India, South Korea, and China is stimulating the Asia Pacific nuclear turbine generators market significantly.

North America has also shown impressive growth in the global market for nuclear turbine generators in recent times. At present, the U.S. leads the North America nuclear turbine generators market in terms of demand. However, the decline in gas prices has negatively impacted some of the existing as well as new nuclear turbine generator projects in North America, causing the market’s growth to plummet.

The global market for nuclear turbine generators is concentrated in nature. Some of the major players operating in this market are Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC, Toshiba Corp., The Babcock & Wilcox Co., OJSC Power Machines, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., General Electric, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., and Alstom Power, states the research report. The global nuclear turbine generator market is consolidated in nature; leading market players adopt the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to grow in the global nuclear turbine generator market. Strategic alliances are likely to allow companies to strengthen market position as well as enhance their nuclear turbine generator offerings to end-users.