Oncology Nutrition Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend Through 2026

The uncontrollable growth of abnormal cells is known as cancer. The field of medicine that deals with the avoidance, treatment, and diagnosis of cancer is known as oncology. The nutrition and diet for a cancer patient either at the time of treatment or after it is termed as oncology nutrition. Proper nutrition for a patient suffering from cancer provides strength to fight with the illness.

The right food helps the patient endure the devastating effects of cancer and its treatment. Good nutrition also provides more energy and improves the quality of life by managing side effects of treatment and speeds up recovery. It also helps in repairing tissue damage and healing wounds after radiotherapy, chemotherapy, surgery, or other treatment. High calorie and high fat foods are generally recommended for cancer patients in order to prevent weight loss during treatment.

Rise in prevalence of cancer, increase in focus on enteral nutrition, and rise in demand for nutritional food from the homecare sector are expected to propel the global oncology nutrition market over the coming years. Moreover, importance of nutritional intervention and clinical research in enhancing the quality of life of patients is expected to boost the global oncology nutrition market during the forecast period.

The global oncology nutrition market can be segmented based on type of cancer and geography. Based on type of cancer, the global oncology nutrition market can be segmented into stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, neck and head cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, liver cancer, blood cancer, breast cancer, other cancers. The neck and head segment accounted for a prominent share of the global oncology nutrition market in 2017. Patients with neck and head cancer suffer from chronic problems related to oral nutritional intake through the enteral route for nutrition support. The use of tube nurturing formulas has increased with a rise in the number of cancer cases. In the U.S., neck and head cancer accounts for around 4% of all cancers. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in 2017, about 64,690 people (17,040 women and 47,650 men) developed neck and head cancer. In 2017, about 13,740 deaths (3,490 women and 10,250 men) from neck and head cancer were recorded in the U.S.

In terms of geography, the global oncology nutrition market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The oncology nutrition market in North America can be further classified into the U.S. and Canada. The oncology nutrition market in Europe can be categorized into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The oncology nutrition market in Asia Pacific can be further segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The oncology nutrition market in Latin America can be divided into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. The market in Middle East & Africa can be categorized into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a significant share of the global oncology nutrition market in 2017. A large geriatric population that is more susceptible to acute and chronic ailments and rise in prevalence of cancer in the region are contributing toward the high share of the region in the global market. Moreover, presence of nursing homes, hospitals and homecare units, and assisted living facilities is expected to people the global oncology nutrition market in the coming years in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR between 2018 and 2026. Rise in awareness about the benefits of nutritional food for cancer patients and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in the region are expected to contribute toward the rapid growth of the market in the region.

Some of the key participants in the global oncology nutrition market are Danone, Nestle., B, Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Fresenius Kabi AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC. , Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, Global Health Products, Inc., Victus among others.

