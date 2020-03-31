Onshore Oil and Gas Pipelines Market: Moving Towards a Brighter Future

Increasing demand for energy has made crude oil and natural gas an essential part of the world’s energy mix. Though coal dominates the global energy mix, crude oil and natural gas also hold significant shares of the mix. Crude oil and natural gas have become more of a necessity than a commodity today. Crude oil and natural gas are extracted from underground reservoirs and with little processing, they are traded in national and international markets. Oil and gas are transported primarily through pipelines, truck tankers, ships or vessels, and railways. A majority of transportation takes place through pipelines, as they can handle bulk transfer without much issues. Though the initial investment in laying pipelines is high, large-quantity movement makes pipelines one of the most economical methods to transport oil and gas from one location to another over long distances. Due to this, the number of cross-border pipelines carrying oil and gas from producers to refiners or end-users is large.

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipelines Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the onshore oil and gas pipelines market can be segmented into electric resistance welded (ERW) pipes, spiral submerged arc welded (SSAW) pipes, longitudinally submerged arc welded (LSAW) pipes, and others. ERW pipes have high dimensional accuracy, short weld joints, and uniform thickness. They can withstand high pressure. SSAW pipes are welded and formed simultaneously and they have spiral welding joints that can help avoid high stress and provide enhanced force resistance. LSAW pipes are made from single-plate steel to which double-sided submerged arc welding is applied. These pipes have thick walls and large diameters. They can easily withstand low temperature and high pressure.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6582

Based on product, the onshore oil and gas pipelines market can be classified into crude oil, natural gas & NGL, and refined products. The crude oil segment is projected to hold a leading share of the global onshore oil and gas pipelines market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The natural gas & NGL segment is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, primarily due to rising popularity and increasing usage of natural gas as a clean alternative for various fuels such as diesel and fuel oil. The refined products segment is likely to hold a minor share of the onshore oil and gas pipelines market, as refined products are transported largely through roadways or railways presently.

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipelines Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global onshore oil and gas pipelines market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the global onshore oil and gas pipelines market during the forecast period, owing to rising investments in oil and gas infrastructure in the region mainly led by shale boom in the U.S. The region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period also. On the other hand, the onshore oil and gas pipelines market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period, primarily owing to increase in the demand for energy, rise in investments in exploration and production activities, and upcoming pipeline projects in the region, especially in developing countries such as China and India.

Onshore Oil and Gas Pipelines Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global onshore oil and gas pipelines market are Arcelor Mittal S.A., Tenaris S.A., Vallourec S.A., Metalurgica Gerdau S.A., JSW Steel Limited, JFE Steel Corporation, Jiangsu Chang bao Steel Tube Co., Ltd., American Cast Iron Pipe Company, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, and Essar Steel.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6582

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/chemicals-and-materials/6582/onshore-oil-and-gas-pipelines-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.