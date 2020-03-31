Ophthalmic Strips Market Report Explored In Latest Research

The dry eye disease is one of the most frequent ocular morbidities. The rapidly increasing incidence rate of keratoconjunctivitis sicca due to pollution and changing environmental conditions is a rising health concern imposing a significant economic burden globally. Ophthalmic strips are used as a diagnostic tool for the detection of dry eye disease.

Rise in demand for safe and non-invasive diagnosis of dry eye disease, rise in prevalence of dry eye disease globally, improvements in health care infrastructure in developing countries, rise in incidence rate of lifestyle-related disorders, and increase in number of new market entrants that are establishing strong local distribution network owing to aggressive marketing strategy are some of the major factors likely to drive the global ophthalmic strips market during the forecast period. However, intensified pricing pressure leading to reduced profit margins and limited availability of skilled eye care providers in rural areas, which results in delayed diagnosis of dry eye, are some of the factors projected to restrain the global ophthalmic strips market between 2018 and 2026.

The global ophthalmic strips market can be classified based on product, usage, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global ophthalmic strips market can be divided into fluorescein strips, Schirmer strips, rose bengal strips, phenol red strips, and lissamine green strips. In terms of usage, the global ophthalmic strips market can be bifurcated into human and veterinary. Based on application, the global ophthalmic strips market can be classified into diagnosis of dry eye (keratoconjunctivitis sicca) and IgE identification. In terms of end-user, the global ophthalmic strips market can be categorized into hospitals, ophthalmic clinics, research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46344

Based on region, the global ophthalmic strips market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The ophthalmic strips market in North America is characterized by a strong presence of local manufacturers. The availability of proper reimbursement for diagnostic tests and presence of skilled eye care providers are some of the major reasons boosting the market share of North America in the global ophthalmic strips market. A few years ago in Europe, ophthalmic strips were included in the medical device section. However, with the adoption of a new definition of medical devices in terms of mechanical action, these strips are now included in the pharmaceuticals category as their mode of action is purely chemical.

However, considering the fragmented market scenario and tedious process of pharmaceutical product approval, the ophthalmic strips market in Europe has witnessed a decrease in the number of manufacturers in past years, leaving ophthalmologists unequipped for dry eye diagnosis. In December 2015, the European Alliance for Vision Research and Ophthalmology published its views regarding fluorescein paper strips and their classification as medical devices. Owing to several rounds of discussion and opinions raised by key professional end-users, these strips are currently categorized under the medical devices category and have received the CE mark.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=46344

The market in Asia Pacific is currently expanding at a significant pace due changing environmental conditions, pollution, and rising incidence rate of lifestyle-related diseases. Rapid increase in patient population in this region is resulting in increase in demand for tools for rapid diagnosis of dry eye, which provides significant market expansion opportunity for the global ophthalmic strips market in this region. Several emerging market players are establishing their distribution networks in countries such as China and India, which have low market entry barriers and are relatively untapped, thereby offering high growth potential.

Key players operating in the global ophthalmic strips market are Akorn, Incorporated, BIOTECH VISIONCARE, Amcon Laboratories, Optitech Eyecare, HUB Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Entod Research Cell UK Ltd., Gecis, Nomax Inc., Avalon Pharma Private Limited, Micromed International, Heil Pharma, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, Ophtechnics Unlimited, and others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com