Organic Coconut Sugar Market – Perceive Substantial Growth by 2025

Organic Coconut Sugar is a delicious, pure, unrefined alternative to processed sugar and artificial sweeteners. It has been used as a traditional sweetener since centuries, in coconut trees flourishing regions, such as Southeast Asia. Coconut Sugar, also referred sometimes as palm sugar, is produced from the flower bud of the coconut tree. Coconut sugar is mostly comprised of sucrose, which gives it a sweet, caramel-like flavor. It is devoid of added chemicals, unbleached and contains no preservatives. Organic coconut sugar has naturally occurring nutrients including magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, B vitamins and amino acids. Coconut sugar serves a delicious addition to tea or coffee, smoothies, fruit juices, cakes, pancakes, curry dishes, dessert toppings, puddings, any type of fruit pies and more.

Organic Coconut Sugar can be segmented on the basis of form, end use application, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of form, Organic Coconut Sugar Market can be segmented into fine powdered, powdered, crystal/ granular, block form and liquid syrup.

On the basis of end use application, Organic Coconut Sugar Market can be segmented into the household, foodservice, food and beverage manufacturers, personal care and cosmetics and others. In personal care, it is used in coconut scrubs and face and body creams as a natural ingredient and associated benefits to skin texture.

On the basis of the type of packaging, Organic Coconut Sugar Market can be segmented into pouches/ sachets, jars/ bottles and corrugated boxes.

On the basis of the distribution channel, Organic Coconut Sugar Market can be segmented into direct and retail sales. Direct sales refer to direct selling of organic coconut sugar as an ingredient to other industries. Retail sales are further segmented into convenience stores, grocery retailers, online retailers, and other retailing formats.

Growing demand for the product to replace cane sugar is likely to drive the market in next few years. The Organic coconut sugar has a low glycemic index as compared to cane sugar and honey. As a result, it reduces the rising sugar level rise in the bloodstream. Rising popularity of Asian Cuisine, increasing demand for dairy substitutes and associated health benefits associated with the Organic Coconut Sugar is expected to drive the market further in the projected period. Also, the increasing lactose intolerant among people worldwide is driving the market with its wide application in food and beverage industry. Increasing demand for the organic coconut sugar for manufacturing skin care products such as body scrubs, shaving gels, face and body creams is also contributing towards the growth of the market in the projected period.

European consumers are more concerned about the nutritional values and also inclined towards the organic products. Thus the market is expected to grow in the forecasted period with the introduction of organic coconut sugar in the recipes and dishes in the cuisines. Growing diseases among the aged population are expected to increase the demand for alternative sweetener such as coconut sugar over the forecasted period.