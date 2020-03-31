Ovenable Paperboard Trays Market – Current and Projected Size of Industry From Standpoint of Both Value and Volume

Ovenable Paperboard Trays Market – Significance:

Ovenable packaging is an area of progressive and consumer led innovations. There are various trends currently impacting the convenience food sector which helps in driving the ovenable paperboard trays market. Ovenable paperboard trays are appropriate packaging solution to provide chilled, fresh, and frozen ready to eat meals for modern consumers, which they can directly put from freezer to the oven. Ovenable paperboard trays market is a simple way to add another business dimension to various manufacturing companies which makes eating easy and healthy for the consumers. Ovenable paperboard trays are feasible packaging solution due to its light weight, good thermal conductivity, strong performance, temperature resistance, and optimal barrier properties. Ovenable paperboard trays overcome the drawback of CPET ovenable trays, as there is no risk of crack and sharp broken pieces. Ovenable paperboard trays are available with different closing alternatives such as peelable and non-peelable films or non-peelable and perforated tear-off paperboard lids. Ovenable paperboard trays are coated with polyester film, which provides a liquid leak proof barrier. Ovenable paperboard trays with lids eliminates the need for secondary packaging.

Ovenable Paperboard Trays Market – Overview:

The beginning of modern urban dynamic lifestyle has generated a demand for ready-to-eat food to be met by food product manufacturers. With the rising development of domestic appliances, ready to eat food products manufacturers are come up with a wide range of packaging innovations, which can be micro-waved. Ovenable paperboard trays have strong on-shelf impact and are designed to work without sleeve or a carton. Ovenable paperboard trays can endure high heat applications and are available in a large variety of shapes and sizes. Ovenable paperboard trays are good for lid film sealable applications. Ovenable paperboard trays are sustainable packaging solution which is easy to recycle. Ovenable paperboard trays are widely used in industries such as foodservices, medical, surgical, bakery, airline catering etc. Ovenable paperboard trays provides excellent printing consistency and polymer coating offers improved efficiencies on high speed forming and filling machines.

Ovenable Paperboard Trays Market – Segmentation:

The global ovenable paperboard trays market is segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, and by application. The pricing has been tracked on the basis of product type segment.

On the basis of product type, the global ovenable paperboard trays market is segmented as follows:

Single Compartment Paperboard Trays

Multi Compartment Paperboard Trays

On the basis of capacity type, the global ovenable paperboard trays market is segmented as follows:

Up to 6 oz

6 to 10 oz

10 to 16 oz

16 to 30 oz

Above 30 oz

On the basis of application, the global ovenable paperboard trays market is segmented as follows:

Food services

Bakery

Airline Catering

Surgical

Medical

Others

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=44490

Ovenable Paperboard Trays Market – Research Methodology:

Ovenable Paperboard Trays Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically the global ovenable paperboard trays market region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Among these regions, Europe and North America is expected to dominate the ovenable paperboard trays market due to advancements in technology and increasing need for ovenable kitchenware. Asia Pacific ovenable paperboard trays market is also expected to grow at significant rate due to increasing number of developing countries.