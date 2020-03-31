” Paraffin Inhibitors Market Size, Trends and Industry Analysis by 2026″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Paraffin inhibitors commonly called pour-point depressant is used to reduce wax deposition or is used to reduce viscosity or complete gelling of high-wax-content petroleum fluids. In other words, paraffin inhibitor is used for viscosity reduction or gel prevention. Paraffin inhibitor/pour-point depressant products are high-molecular-weight polymers that alter the wax crystallization process, which in turn changes the characteristics of wax deposits and wax gel networks. Paraffin inhibitors interact with paraffin in the crude to modify wax crystal formation, shape, size, and adhesion characteristics. Paraffin Inhibitors are usually dissolved in the carrier fluid for easy delivery (with a simple injection pump) to the petroleum stream that is to be treated. The formulation of paraffin inhibitors with the carrier fluid must be stable and suitable for use in its particular application environment. The paraffin inhibitors are based on the polyalkyl methacrylate (PAMA) chemistry. Paraffin inhibitors vary the length of the PAMA molecule’s alkyl side chains to modify wax crystal growth in crude oil. By modifying the wax crystals, paraffin wax prevents build-up of a wax network, ensuring efficient oil flow.

Paraffin Inhibitors Market: Key Segments

On the basis of the application, paraffin inhibitors market are segmented on the basis of their use in the heated injection, surface injection, deep-water dry-tree applications, deep-water umbilical applications, and applications in subfreezing environments (from moderate freezing to extreme cold arctic conditions). Thus, the paraffin inhibitors market find its use in the conditions ranging from stringent extreme cold arctic locations to tropical locations. Paraffin inhibitors are also used in deep-water umbilical applications, wherein the formulation not only must be stable at the cold ambient seafloor temperatures (?4 °C), but also handle the combined effect of elevated pressure present in the umbilical line. In contrast, paraffin inhibitors are also applied in applications wherein thermal conditions are controlled with heated storage and injection.

Paraffin Inhibitors Market: Drivers & Restraints

The main driver of the paraffin inhibitors is the growing oil and gas industry. In oil and gas industry, the flow of the oil in the pipelines is of the major concern. Challenges in both production and transportation of crude oil include wax deposition, flow problems, and gelling, which are most evident in subsea and deep water operations. Paraffin inhibitors have the advanced technology to prevent wax flow assurance problems.

Paraffin Inhibitors Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global paraffin inhibitors market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global paraffin inhibitors market, followed by Middle East & Africa. Demand for paraffin inhibitors market is high in North America due to increase in oil production. Middle East & Africa is also witnessing significant demand for paraffin inhibitors market due to the presence of the large oil and petrochemical industries in the region. Europe also holds a major share of the global paraffin inhibitors market. Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a high CAGR owing to the large oil and petrochemical industries in the region. The paraffin inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand in the oil & gas industry. The paraffin inhibitors market in Latin America is expected to witness significant growth in the near future. This is attributed to rise in demand for paraffin inhibitors market in the oil industry during the forecast period.

Paraffin Inhibitors Market: Key Players

Key players in the global paraffin inhibitors market include BASF SE, Croda International plc, Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton, Evonik Industries AG, and Ecolab.

