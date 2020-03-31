“Perforated Packaging Market by Production, Regional Analysis, Business Overview, Growth During 2017-2027” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

The need to keep the food fresh and safe during storage, transportation, and display have been one of the key concerns of food manufacturers and brand owners. In the United States only each year about 43 billion pounds of food is thrown away from the grocery stores only. Using advanced forms of packaging offers a solution to such a large scale of food wastage, and the relative loss incurred by respective industry stakeholders. Perforated packaging is one of such solution which recently gained prominence and has a vital role to play in minimizing food wastage in transit of retail outlets. The perforated packaging is used to increase the shelf-life of the packaged product, wherein it ensures desired volume of air circulated within the package instead of restricting the air flow in the package. It has fine perforations to let the right amount of the air to penetrate the bag keeping the products fresh and crusty. As the food and beverage industry is expanding the demand for the perforated packaging film is also increasing. Perforated packaging wraps the product safely in a perforated plastic cover. Using perforated packaging air circulation can be modified to suit the oxygen transmission rate of the vegetable or fruit concerned. It makes the product look fresher increasing its marketability which in turn decreases the turnover period of the products.

Perforated Packaging Market- Market Dynamics:

Perforated packaging market has reflected vertical upward growth over past three years, on the backdrop of upsurge processed and packaged food demand approximately 30%, 40% and 80% in Europe, India, and the US respectively. The demand for processed and packaged food can be attributed to rapidly changing lifestyle, urbanization as well as increasing disposable income among the middle-class families. Moreover, other high impact drivers for the growth of perforated packaging market are increasing the number of modern retail format and the use of e-commerce for procuring consumable items. The global growth rate for modern retail format and e-commerce is anticipated to be around 5% and 8% respectively. The need of protecting the fresh produce, to have effective packaging and to increase the shelf life of the product is also fuelling the perforated packaging market. There are few constraints such as the inability of perforated packaging to protect its product efficiently from the chemicals and physical damages. Despite all the advantages, the perforated packaging is unable to compete with modified atmospheric packaging options, for increasing the lifespan of the product. Though, the low-cost characteristic of perforated packaging is likely to drive global perforated packaging market on a vertical upward growth trajectory.

Perforated Packaging Market- Market Segmentation:

The perforated packaging market can be segmented by the size of the perforation, material used, the product formed, manufacturing technology used and application.

Based on the Perforation size the perforated packaging market can be segmented into:

Micro perforation

Macro perforation

Based on the use of material the perforated packaging market can be segmented into:

Low-density polyethylene

Polypropylene

Perforated tarpaulin

Based on the product formed the perforated packaging market can be segmented into:

Woven sacks bags

Liner bags

Bopp film

Anti-bacterial BOPP film.

Based on the manufacturing technology used the perforated packaging market can be segmented into:

Laser perforated films

Punched hole films

Based on the application, the perforated packaging market can be segmented into:

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Produce grain

Produce vegetable

Produce fruits

Dried fruits

Other food products

Perforated Packaging Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally perforated packaging market can be segmented into, Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Perforated packaging market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the period of 2016- 2024. North America is expected to witness the high growth in perforated packaging market for the period because it has a high consumption of the processed meat and packaged food. The demand for perforated packaging in Eastern and Western Europe is forecasted to be sluggish due to government policies against the extensive use of plastics. APEJ region is also expected to witness a robust growth of perforated packaging market in the forecast period due to rapidly changing regional lifestyle. There is an increase in number of modern retail outlets and consumption of processed meat and packaged food in the APEJ region. Perforated packaging market is expected to give the good yield in the APEJ region.

Perforated Packaging Market – Key Players:

Some key players in the perforated packaging market are Amcor Limited, Now Plastics, Helion Industries, Amerplast, ULTRAPERF, Ajover S.A., A-ROO Company LLC, 3M Company, LaserSharp FlexPak Services,

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

