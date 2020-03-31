Persistent Facial Erythema Treatment Market: Increase in Smoking, Growth in Consumption of Alcohol to Drive the Market Growth

Persistent facial erythema is a redness of the facial skin and mostly noticeable in individuals with fair skin. The facial redness occurs due to dilation of cutaneous blood vessel and increased blood flow to the skin. Persistent facial erythema often goes undiagnosed among dark-skinned individuals. Facial erythema are caused due to several factors, including primary skin diseases such as rosacea and perioral dermatitis, and systemic illnesses. Facial erythema is characterized by burning skin, itching, dry skin, flushing, visible blood vessels, and pain. Rosacea affects millions of people worldwide and is a common chronic facial skin disease with female predominance, mostly those with fair skin. This skin disease typically affects the convexities of the central face. Erythematotelangiectatic rosacea, papulopustular rosacea, phymatous rosacea, and ocular rosacea are the four types of this skin disease. Each type of rosacea has different characteristics and the treatment depends on the severity of the lesion. According to AZoNetwork, a leading health care, life science online publisher in the U.K., the prevalence rate of rosacea is 1.65 per 1,000 person every year.

Factors such as large patient population, new product launch, increase in smoking, growth in consumption of alcohol, large pipeline drugs, and climatic change are projected to drive the global persistent facial erythema treatment market. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the human population worldwide is growing at a rate of 1.1%. Technological advancement and rapid rise in population are other factors which are expected to fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period. However, generic competition and stringent regulations for product approvals are hindrances which are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

The global persistent facial erythema treatment market has been segmented by drug type, disease type, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of drug type, the market is classified into emollients, antihistamines, antifungal, antibiotics, corticosteroids, and calcineurin inhibitors. In terms of disease type, the market is classified into seborrhea, eczema, rosacea, acne, lupus, and tinea. In terms of distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies

In terms of geography, the market is distributed over North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates the market owing to early treatment adoption, lifestyle changes, and new product innovation. These factors are projected to drive the market growth. A significant proportion of the U.S. population has symptoms of eczema. According to the National Eczema Association in the U.S., 31.6 million people are living with eczema and prevalence rate of childhood eczema is 10.7%. Europe is the second leading market for persistent facial erythema treatment market due to large research and development activities and increase in consumption of alcohol. In the next few years, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate due to larger target patient pool, changing lifestyle, rapid population growth, adoption of western lifestyle, and increase in research and development.

The Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets are estimated to create a large opportunity for persistent facial erythema treatment due to climatic change, increase in importance of skin care, rise in consumption of alcohol which causes skin diseases, and growth in investment of key manufacturers. According to the Institute of Alcohol Studies, the worldwide average consumption of pure alcohol per adult is of 6.2 liter/year. In Brazil, the average is 8.7 liter/year.

The major players operating in this market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galderma S.A., and Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc.