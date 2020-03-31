Petroleum Naphtha Market Global Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2025

Petroleum Naphtha Market – 2019-2025

Report Summary:

Naphtha is a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture. Mixtures labelled naphtha have been produced from natural gas condensates, petroleum distillates, and the distillation of coal tar and peat. In different industries and regions naphtha may also be crude oil or refined products such as kerosene.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Petroleum Naphtha is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Petroleum Naphtha in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shell Chemicals

Total

Sinopec

BP

ADNOC

ARAMCO

PEMEX

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

ONGC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Heavy Naphtha

Light Naphtha

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Chemicals

Energy & Additives

The evaluation and forecast of the Petroleum Naphtha Market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).

Table Of Content

The report of the Petroleum Naphtha Market is an assembling of first-hand information of which qualitative and quantitative valuation is done by industry analysts, as per the parameters of Porter’s Five Force Model. The up-to-date inputs from industry experts and participants also focus on a value chain of the market across the globe. The report also spots the light on an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors with market attractiveness as per the segmentation. Furthermore, the comprehensive research procedure has been categorized into two steps, such as primary and secondary researches.

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Petroleum Naphtha Market by Country

6 Europe Petroleum Naphtha Market by Country

7 Asia-Pacific Petroleum Naphtha Market by Country

8 South America Petroleum Naphtha Market by Country

9 Middle East and Africa Petroleum Naphtha Market by Countries

10 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment by Type

11 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment by Application

12 Petroleum Naphtha Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

