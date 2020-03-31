Pipeline Review of Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market: The High Prevalence of Thyroid Cases Is Also Another Reason Behind the Growing Demand

Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market: Overview

A drug pipeline is a set of potential drugs that a pharmaceutical or medical company has under development or discovery at a given point. This basically involves four stages such as discovery, pre-clinical trials, clinical trials and post approval or marketing. Several leading pharmaceutical companies have a sizeable number of compounds or drugs in their pipelines. Drug pipeline is also a crucial indicator of the future prospects and value of the company. The rising number of compounds in the pipeline indicate the advanced position of the company in the market. The factors that are taken into consideration when evaluating the value of a pipeline are the target market size for every drug, the expected market share of the drug under evaluation, and the risk of its non-approval. Evaluating the risk and filtering out drugs that may not get approved is important for the pharmaceutical sector and comprises monitoring of the effectiveness of the drugs along with the probability of the toxic events.

The market intelligence report is a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline review of the global thyroid cancer drugs market. It provides an analysis of the elements at play and their impact on the growth of the market. The trends predominant in the market have also been highlighted in the report. To present a distinct overview of the market, the competitive landscape has been analyzed using Porter’s five forces analysis. A broad description of the drugs of different companies under pipeline review has also been offered in the study. The research and development projects, mergers and acquisitions, details on collaborations and licensing have also been provided in the research report.

Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market: Trends and Prospects

Thyroid cancer is a form of malignant cancer which is initiated from the par follicular and follicular thyroid cells. The treatments available for thyroid cancer are the surgical removal of the thyroid gland, radioactive ablation, and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) suppression therapy. In the progressive stage and metastasis cases, chemotherapy is also employed. To meet the requirements of patients and hospitals for effective drugs to treat thyroid cancer, leading companies are on the verge of introducing advanced drugs, which are at present under the drug pipeline process. Drug pipeline for thyroid cancer ensures that the drugs circulated and marketed in the market are effective and safe. The drugs are categorized into over-the-counter (OTC), non-prescription, and prescription drugs.

To introduce a new drug in the market, companies submit an application to the drug approval committee of their country. The company is responsible for submitting evidence that the drug is effective and safe. The growing number of thyroid cases is the primary reason behind the growth of the thyroid cancer drug market. The high prevalence of thyroid cases is also another reason behind the growing demand for thyroid cancer drugs across the globe.

Global Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market: Regional Overview

The global thyroid cancer drugs market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Owing to the rise in the development of advanced oncological drugs and rising prevalence of cancer are the factors that are likely to present North America as a potential market for thyroid cancer drugs.

The companies operating in the global thyroid cancer drugs market are Biovista, Vascular Biogenics, Azaya Therapeutics, Bionomics, Bayer, Eisai, Bio-Path Holdings, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, GlaxoSmithKline, and AstraZeneca.