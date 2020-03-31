Plasma Freezers Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend Through 2026

Plasma freezers are designed to maintain temperatures in the range of -30°C to -40°C. These freezers are used in blood banks, research institutes, pharmacies, and hospital plasma freezers for the storage of plasma products, whole blood, vaccines, and test samples. The plasma freezers market is anticipated to dominate the biomedical freezers industry during the forecast period.

This is primarily attributed to the increase in number of apheresis procedures and rise in demand for the storage of fresh frozen plasma (FFP). According to the American Society for Apheresis (ASFA), plasma exchange is the most common apheresis procedure in the U.S. In addition, many key players are offering varieties of plasma freezers to customers. For example, Labcold offers various certified plasma freezers (in accordance with European Union Directive 93/42/EEC) such as Bench Top RVPF0234MD, Floor Standing RVPF0734MD, Freestanding RVPF1334MD, and Free Standing RVPF2134MD. This is expected to boost use of plasma freezers by end-users such as blood banks and hospitals, driving the plasma freezers market.

Technological advancements have brought about a paradigm shift from the usage of traditional equipment to advanced technology-based equipment that offer efficient energy consumption. Plasma freezers with new technologies effectively reduce energy consumption, prevent crystallization, and minimize uneven temperature distribution. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf AG, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, and Panasonic Biomedical are engaged in the development of technologically advanced biomedical refrigerators and freezers. For example, in September 2013, Panasonic Biomedical introduced new cost-efficient -30?C freezers featuring inverter technology. This new technology helps in reducing energy consumption and enhances temperature stability within the chamber. Introduction of these new technologies is expected to result in high adoption rates, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers are now channelizing their funds into research and development in order to introduce cost-effective and sophisticated refrigerators and freezers. For instance, in 2013, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested around US$ 396 Mn (up US$ 20 Mn as compared to 2012) in research and development to introduce innovative products. Increase in research and development activities by key companies is likely to lead to the introduction of new technologies in the near future. These factors are likely to increase acceptance and adoption of biomedical refrigerators and freezers, thereby driving the expansion of the plasma freezers market.

The global plasma freezers market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the plasma freezers market can be divided into upright, built-in, and chest plasma freezers. In terms of end-user, the plasma freezers market can be categorized into hospitals, research laboratories, pharmacies, diagnostic centers, blood banks, and others. Laboratory refrigerators and laboratory freezers are widely used in hospital settings to preserve pharmaceutical drugs, medical supplies, and biological samples. This is projected to propel the global plasma freezers market.

In terms of geography, the plasma freezers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to hold a major share of the global plasma freezers market during the forecast period owing to highly developed health care infrastructure, presence of a large number of R&D institutes, and high adoption rate of advanced technologies. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is are expected to expand in the future due to rise in health care spending and improving health care infrastructure. Major players in the global plasma freezers market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Panasonic Healthcare Co. Ltd., Eppendorf AG, Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Haier Biomedical, and Helmer Scientificetc.

