Plastic Jar Packaging Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors and Forecast to 2027

For many decades, plastic jars have been adopted widely for packaging of materials like food, detergents, and other consumer goods. Plastic Jars are made from compounds such as polyethylene terephthalate, HDPE, LDPE, polystyrene etc., known to have an impressive clarity, and a good ability to withstand impact. They are known to act like a barrier that can resist oil and grease, and temperature changes which may affect the product within, especially food products. Attributed to their properties which include economic price point, improved product insulation, its recyclability, resistance to UV, and minimized need for coatings to prevent dissolution with food, the preference for plastic jar has increased substantially, translating into value proposition for players operating in the plastic jar packaging market.

Plastic jar Packaging Market: Dynamics

Global consumer packaging market has transformed over the past few years, creating the need for absolute customization in terms of package design and formulations. Since, retail sector growth in developed market is staggering around 5%, and that in developing markets it has already surpassed over 8% annually, it is anticipated that it would translate in meteoric growth for the plastic jar packaging market. The global plastic jar packaging market is also growing on the backdrop of FMCG industry growth along with changing food consumption pattern. Global ready to eat food market grew at CAGR of over 6.8% over the past three years and is likely to gain momentum with growing urbanization and increasing disposable income. Despite all the positive market conditions for plastic jars packaging market, stringent policy framework and regulatory landscape are likely to impede the growth, along with developing alternate packaging options such as bag in box or bag in tubes. Concerns for the environmental effects of plastic also restrain the growth of the plastic jar packaging market. Plastic being known to take centuries to decompose, paves way for an increasing demand for new recyclable forms of plastic, which makes the market a competitive one.

Plastic jar Packaging Market: Segmentation

According to the Society of Plastics Industry, a plastic Jar or any other plastic container with a code of 1 indicates that it is made out of PET. A plastic jar with a code of 2 represents HDPE, 3 represents PVC, 4 represents LDPE, 5 represents PE, 6 represents Styrofoam (or PS), a code of 7 may represent that the Plastic jar is made out of miscellaneous plastics that are not represented any of the other six codes. Therefore, the global plastic jar packaging market in the report is segmented as follows:-

On the basis of material:

PET

HDPE

PVC

LDPE

PE

Styrofoam i.e. PS

On the basis of Plastic Jar type:

Straight Sided Jars

Domed based Jars

Snap Top Jars

Tapered Jars

Other Jar Types

On the basis of Plastic Jar Size:

Small Sized Plastic Jars (Less than 12 oz)

Medium Sized Plastic Jars (13 – 30 oz)

Large Sized Plastic Jars (31 – 110 oz)

Very Large size Plastic jars(> 110 oz)

On the basis of Plastic Jar Color:

Amber

Frosted

Clear

Ambient

Others

On the basis of End use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Home Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Other End Use Industry

All these plastics have low cost of production, are safe as packaging materials and find use in a wide range of places like Kitchens, bathrooms, industries and the likes. With the increase in the number of well-informed consumers every month, the market for plastic jars is on an incline and plastic manufacturers have to work hard to properly classify their products in order to help the consumers and recyclers sort their products with ease.

Plastic jar packaging market: Geographical and Competitive dynamics

Being the most developed of all with a well-informed consumer population, North America is the largest market for plastic jars. It is closely followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific region and RoW. However, economic powerhouses like China and India represent markets that have shown the growing need for economical products that also promise quality. Rapid economic development of these countries, in addition to a large consumer base, plastic jars are anticipated to face sizable demand in the next decade. These, combined with the added benefits of plastic jars like inert nature and resistance to impact damage, protection from UV etc., increase the need for such products in these markets.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market for plastic jars are – Alpha Packaging, Constar International, Ontario Plastic Container producers Ltd, Gepack, Cospak, Amcor, Container Corporation of Canada, Graham Packaging Europe, Olcott Plastics and M & H Plastics.

The report offers a competitive evaluation of the market for plastic jars. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data and verifiable projections in market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market for plastic jars, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, ,Russia, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

