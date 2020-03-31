Point of Care Ultrasound Market Report 2019 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2027

Point of Care Ultrasound Market: An Overview

The global point of care ultrasound market is expected to rise at impressive pace during 2018-2028. This is mainly attributed to increase in prevalence of diseases and surge in geriatric population base worldwide.

Point-of-care ultrasound equipment are expected to hold immense potential in coming few years owing to their ability to empowers the primary care. They offer physician precious diagnostic information and help in targeted clinical procedures. There by reducing prolonged patient stay in hospitals.

An upcoming report on the point of care ultrasound market by Transparency Market Research is expected to provide an in depth analysis on industry. The report will through light on several segments of the point of care ultrasound market. Along with this, the report is anticipated to consists of vital data that will indicate growth and latest trend in point of care ultrasound market during the forecast period.

Point of Care Ultrasound Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent development in the point of care ultrasound market are-

Key players in PoCUS device industry adopting several strategies such as acquisitions and mergers, business expansion and collaboration to stay ahead of each other. This can be related with the recent developed in the industry. In January 2018, Hitachi Healthcare Americas Corporation, a prominent players and subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd. acquired VidiStar LLC, a clinical analytics company. The acquisition will help Hitachi’s informatics expand its analytical capabilities and will help them improve workflow for physicians particularly in diagnostic ultrasound examinations.

Apart from this, some of the other major players operating in the point of care ultrasound market are Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Analogic Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

Point of Care Ultrasound Market: Key Trends

The global point care ultrasound market is expected to rise at a stellar pace in the coming few years. This is mainly due to a surge in geriatric population, technological advancements in PoCUS equipment, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing awareness among people regarding benefits offered by portable ultrasound devices and rise in healthcare expenditure.

There are several application of PoCUS devices, they are widely used in emergency medicine, obstetrics, cardiology, gynecology, vascular, urology, and musculoskeletal. The increasing application of point of care ultrasound device market is another factor expected to propel the marker in the coming few years.

The best part of using PoCUS is that physicians can bring ultrasound scanner to patient home. Thus aid in diagnosis of patient without need of patient to visit at the nursing home.

However, several factors which are expected to impede growth in the point of care ultrasound market is the inadequate awareness among people regarding PoCUS, high cost of equipment and anon availability of developed medical infrastructure in developing countries.

Nevertheless, use of PoCUS in simple clinical procedures such as venous access, joint injections, is expected to improve adoption rate of point of care ultrasound market in the coming few years.

Point of Care Ultrasound Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is expected to hold maximum share in the point of care ultrasound market. This is mainly due to the rising adoption of point-of-care devices in emergency departments. Apart from this, increasing prevalence of chronic, lifestyle diseases and presence of developed medical healthcare infrastructure in the region is expected to propel the global point care ultrasound market in the region

