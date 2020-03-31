Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy PVA Drugs Market: Increasing Percentage of Aging Population, Introduction of Favorable Healthcare

Global Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy (PVA) Drugs Market: Overview

Postmenopausal vaginal atrophy (PVA) refers to an inflammatory disease affecting the vagina and is characterized by the inflammation, reduced elasticity of vaginal tissues, thinning, and drying, of the vaginal walls. The chief cause of the condition is a serious drop in the estrogen levels on females, often due to hormonal changes that the body undergoes on the onset of and post menopause. Common symptoms of the condition include irritation, redness, burning sensation, and dyspareunia. A number of branded and generic drugs are available in the market for the treatment of postmenopausal vaginal atrophy.

The report contains a detailed portrayal of the key factors that influence the overall development of the global PVA drugs market. The report uncovers the key factors that impact the market with the intention of providing the readers an all-encompassing view of the aspects that need to be considered when venturing into the market or developing new growth strategies. The report also analyzes all the factors that have notably influenced the market in the past few years and the ones that could prove to be influential for the market in the next few years. Through a number of competent forecast methodologies, the report attempts at deducing where the global PVA drugs market is headed.

Global Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy (PVA) Drugs Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global postmenopausal vaginal atrophy drug market is headed along a healthy growth path due to a number of factors, with the most prominent ones being the increasing percentage of aging population, introduction of favorable healthcare reforms in several regions, and a vast set of unmet medical needs in emerging and less-developed economies. The introduction of top non-estrogen-based drugs has also helped the market gain pace in the recent years. In addition, the enhancement of the healthcare reforms for meeting the requirements to treat vaginal atrophy is also a chief factor fuelling the development of the market. However, the introduction of a number of economically priced generic medicines may inhibit the growth of this market in the coming years.

However, the market continues to be challenged by factors such the low rate of diagnosis of the condition, lack of patient compliance to treatments, and reluctance of women to discuss about aspects such as discomfort during intercourse, vaginal dryness, and vaginal burning with healthcare professionals, which results in the low rate of diagnosis and treatment. Nevertheless, the advent of new drug varieties with improved promise of safety and changing perspectives regarding sexuality and it’s medical complications could help the market gain pace in the next few years. Factors such as the rise in number of encouraging healthcare reforms such as the Affordable Care Act could also help accommodate the medical condition in a better manner globally.

Global Postmenopausal Vaginal Atrophy (PVA) Drugs Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Geographically, the global PVA drugs market is presently dominated by North America as the region is powered by a well-developed healthcare industry, has a high level of awareness about the available treatment options for PVA among women, and the willingness to discuss about the occurrence and symptoms of PVA freely. The market in Europe is also highly promising owing to the early rate of diagnosis and well-established healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global PVA drugs market are Endoceutics, Inc., Actavis plc, Pfizer, Inc., Bionovo, Inc., Therapeutics MD, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Shionogi & Co. Ltd.

