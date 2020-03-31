Prescription Arthritis Treatments Market: Growing Percentage of the Geriatric Demographic to Drive the Market

Singapore and Indonesia Prescription Arthritis Treatments Market: Overview

Arthritis is becoming an extremely common problem in the world today. Although it is commonly used to describe joint pain, there are over 100 different types of arthritis spread across several categories and sub-categories. Arthritis is also not gender dependent; it can happen to anyone and is often a result of negative lifestyle choices. It is a chronic illness that is affecting a large percentage of the geriatric demographic and is highly prevalent in developed economies. Arthritis is in fact one of the leading chronic illnesses affecting the population of the U.S. From the economic perspective, arthritis has an extremely negative impact as it not only impairs able citizens, but also significantly increases the cost to healthcare services. Studies show that close to half of the patients suffering from arthritis are unable to undertake full-time jobs, causing a severe dent in the economic growth rate.

The report focuses on the markets for prescription arthritis treatments that exist in Singapore and Indonesia. The two regions have shown a massive increase in their demand for arthritis treatments, boosting the pharmaceutical industry’s production rate of prescription drugs for arthritis. Researchers have taken special steps to ensure an all-encompassing report that covers both nations and the current state of prescription arthritis treatments. Based on these current statistics and the ones from the recent past and the trends that are visible, the report provides a pinpoint forecast for the Singapore and Indonesia prescription arthritis treatments market for the coming years.

Singapore and Indonesia Prescription Arthritis Treatments Market: Trends and Opportunities:

The primary factor driving the Singapore and Indonesia prescription arthritis treatments market is the growing percentage of the geriatric demographic. The elderly are highly prone to arthritis of all types and therefore generally form the leading population segment that is in need of arthritis treatments and therapeutics. The number of elderly in Singapore and Indonesia is not only increasing, but advancements in healthcare outreach have contributed to a greater overall population to be studied and treated.

Furthermore, the Singapore and Indonesia prescription arthritis treatments market is also expected to benefit heavily from the growing number of international players paying attention to the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical industry. This increasing number of players, coupled with a growth in the number of innovations and developments occurring in arthritis-based pharmaceuticals, Singapore and Indonesia are expected to show a steady growth rate in their demand for prescription arthritis treatments.

Singapore and Indonesia Prescription Arthritis Treatments Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Both Singapore and Indonesia show a very high proportion of people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis over other types of arthritis. The matter can be further complicated in Indonesia due to high disparities in the national age structure and the high prevalence of other infections. These complications are creating a heavy need for advanced treatments and prescription drugs for arthritis in Singapore and Indonesia. Apart from that, there are also organizations such as the National Arthritis Foundation in Singapore that combat arthritis through increasing awareness and promoting a better level of physical health.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report:

Numerous players already exist in the Singapore and Indonesia prescription arthritis treatments market. At the top of the charts are a number of companies that are either globally prominent entities that bring with them high brand value and recognition, and local players that have established themselves long age. This list of key players includes Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Roche, Regeneron, and UCB.