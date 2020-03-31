Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein Sources Market Latest Report with Forecast 2019 – 2027

Global Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein Sources Market: Overview

The dried up microbial cell cultures of bacteria, yeast, fungi, and algae is known as single cell protein. This can be used as protein supplements and feeds. It has an exceptional nutritious value owing to the presence of a high amount of vitamin, lipid content, and vital amino acids. The global extracts from single cell protein market are witnessing rapid growth, as a result of the increasing demand of food containing low-fat concentration and optimal amino acid compositions; and increasing initiatives to generate awareness about the environmental and health benefits of these protein substitutes. The global protein extracts from single cell protein sources market is witnessing substantial growth in the forecast period of 2018 to 2026.

Transparency Market Research report provides vital insights about the key facets, drivers, opportunities, and challenges involved in global protein extracts from single cell protein sources market. It provides an in-depth analysis of every crucial aspect that can help businesses to leverage the opportunities offered by the market.

Global Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein Sources Market: Novel Developments

In order to expand their business and attract new customers, companies are getting involved in strategic steps such as mergers and collaborations, acquisitions of various small or medium scale companies, and finally organizing events such as product launch. For instance;

In January 2018, Cargill Inc. brought Pro-Pet LLC in order to strengthen its distribution channel of animal feed and pet food deliverables in agriculture retail market. However, the terms of the transaction were never disclosed.

Cyanotech Corporation has become one of the world’s largest spirulina producers and suppliers. The company holds this status in the U.S. and 30 different countries.

May 2017 noted a launch of Angel’s new semi-dry yeast in tetra pack. This launch was the stepping stone in the long terms process of the company’s expansion plans.

Alltech Inc. acquired a leading animal nutrition company Westfeeds in May 2017. It provides high-quality animal nutrition products. The acquisition also included manufacturing facilities as well as outlets of Westfeeds in order to meet the growing demand for protein extract from single cell protein source products.

In March 2017, Lallemand Inc. acquired Nova Microbial Technologies, to provide natural microbial services and products for the optimization of animal performance.

Global Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein Sources Market: Key Drivers

The hike in the production of animal feed and food is one of the growth drivers for global protein extracts from single cell protein sources market. Also, factors such as growing demand for low calorie and low-fat concentration food is one of the driving factors that is influencing the market. Market growth is majorly driven by the research and development activities in the field of nutraceuticals along with extensive initiatives to create awareness about environmental and health advantages of these subtle protein sources. Finally, rapid initiatives by various private and public organizations so as to cater the escalating demands for proteins and technological innovations in the protein production is support global protein extracts from single cell protein sources market to grow.

Global Protein Extracts from Single Cell Protein Sources Market: Regional Dominance

North America is likely to dominate another region of global protein extracts from Single cell protein sources market in terms of size and magnitude of growth in the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing number of quality animal feed and food products in the regions. Additionally, the rising number of research and development activities coupled with the increasing influx of new player in the market is promoting the global protein extracts from single cell protein sources market in the forecast period.

