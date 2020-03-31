Protocol Conversion Gateway Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2026

Protocol converter gateways are devices or software used to convert proprietary or standard protocol of one device to the protocol suitable for the other device to achieve interoperability. Protocol converters are available as both virtual software and physical hardware. The hardware or software is usually placed on the end-user device. Physical hardware are installed in headquarters and branches, whereas virtual software is installed in private and public clouds. Physical hardware installation is done using an automated process called bootstrapping.

Protocol conversion gateways play a crucial role in how a company organizes work, and involves computer and human resources. A widely accepted framework is to have a convertor gateway that organizes the network by calling upon human and computing resources to perform actual tasks. Protocol conversion gateways support software platform hosting virtual functions such as routing, traffic steering, switching, Quality of Service (QoS), firewall, and network address translation (NAT). It supports two deployment options: a branch appliance/physical hardware, and a software image that can be loaded on a server or virtual machine. These gateways are also called interface converter, which enables hosts that use diverse high-level protocols on the communication network to collaborate with each other to complete various distributed applications.

Protocol Conversion Gateway Market: Trends and Opportunities

A protocol conversion gateway helps enterprises to efficiently plan their data delivery between the different components. It also helps in streamlining business processes and improving operational efficiency, enabling companies to utilize their IT systems to meet dynamic requirements of their customers. Demand for protocol conversion gateway is projected to rise during the forecast period, due to increase in deployment of such solutions by organizations to effectively utilize their IT resources and reduce operational costs. Increase in adoption of automation technologies by enterprises to improve interoperability of enterprise devices and the interactions between them are expected to drive the protocol conversion gateway market during the forecast period.

Protocol Conversion Gateway Market: Segmentation

The global protocol conversion gateway market can be segmented based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, vertical, and region. In terms of component, the protocol conversion gateway market can be bifurcated into hardware, software/platform, and services (managed and professional services). Based on deployment model, the protocol conversion gateway market can be divided into on-premise and cloud-based. In terms of enterprise size, the market can be categorized into SMEs and large enterprises.