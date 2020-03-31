Rising Opportunities in the Emerging Markets to Boost the Growth of the Fluorescent labels Market

Some of the key players of the global fluorescent labels market are Seiko Epson Corporation, Dura fast label company, Consolidated Label Co., PromoCell GmbH, Laser Inkjet Labels, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Planet Label.

The development of techniques to detect biomolecules has been driven by the ability to improve the study of molecular structures. Before the technology of fluorescent labels, radioisotopes technology were used to sense the molecular compounds, but the advent of fluorescent label technology presented to be more safer, as it involves the use of fluorescent proteins as a means to label and detect biomolecules. Among the various methods of labeling technology, fluorescent labels are highly sensitive at low concentration and are not destructive for the molecular function.

The expansion of technology of fluorescent labels coupled with the recent computer-controlled systems has boosted the consumer’s eagerness to see directly the behavior of living cells. Further, fluorescent labels has led to an increasing usage for labeling of nucleic acids and other biochemical. Fluorescent labels comes in multiple colors and serves various purposes across the industries varying from food and pharmaceuticals to industrial. Fluorescent labels are attractive and consumers are increasingly preferring such types of labels due to its bright color, which makes labels more appealing. Henceforth, the global market for fluorescent labels is anticipated to witness an impressive CAGR over the forecast period.

Packaging is termed as the collection of different constituents which frame the pharmaceutical product form the production time until it is used. The pharmaceutical packaging is constantly advancing and has experienced an exponential growth of around 5% in the last few years, and is expected to continue doing so. As fluorescent labels are largely preferred in pharmaceutical industry, demand is anticipated to continuously rise. Furthermore, tremendous growth of recent computer controlled systems for laser-confocal microscopy is another major factor for the growth of fluorescent label market.

Materials such as Polyethylene terephthalate, Polypropylene, are growing at a faster pace as compared with other categories such as polyolefin-coated and calendared Kraft. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for clear-on-clear labels for no label look application in segments such as pharmaceuticals, personal care and food products as well. Increase in production coupled with cost effective benefits offered by such types of materials are fuelling the overall demand in the fluorescent labels market across the globe. Nowadays, manufacturers are focusing on development of eco-friendly labelling materials.

Hence, high capital investment for development of these type of materials proves to be a major hindrance for small players in this market.

On the basis of materials, the global fluorescent labels market is segmented into,

Paper

Plastic Films Polyethylene Polypropylene PET BOPP CPP PVC

Others

On the basis of End-use, the global fluorescent labels market is segmented into,

Food & Beverage

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others

On the basis of printers, the global fluorescent labels market is segmented into,

Inkjet printers

Laser printers

Global fluorescent labels market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific region, is anticipated to witness higher growth rate among all the regions over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the emerging economies like India and China, due to the rapidly rising industrialization and urbanization in these countries. These economies are projected to grow at twice the rate of developed countries and tapping the best opportunities for the fluorescent label market.

Europe is another prominent region for the florescent labels market due to major demand from pharmaceutical industry. North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness sustainable growth over the forecast period. In Latin America; Brazil, Argentina and Mexico are expected to create impressive market opportunities for companies involved in the fluorescent labels market.