Rough Terrain Lift Truck Market 2019 World Technology, Development, Trends and Opportunities Market Research Report to 2023

Global Rough Terrain Lift Truck Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

The rough terrain lift truck market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 3.4% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

The global rough terrain lift truck market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period. Widespread use of rough terrain lift truck in unpaved surfaces which are suitable for military applications and construction sites coupled with booming construction equipment industry, is anticipated to improve sales prospects for the next few years. However, lack of skilled labor to operate on rough terrain and perform heavy-duty work, hinder the growth of the rough terrain lift truck market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global rough terrain lift truck market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global rough terrain lift truck market by product, end-user, and region.

By Product



Telescopic Rough terrain lift truck

Masted Rough terrain lift truck

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Asia-Pacific region, to see a gradual increase in the rough terrain lift truck market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global rough terrain lift truck market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America region dominated the global rough terrain lift truck market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, primarily due to the increasing manufacturing sectors that has led to the demand for rough terrain lift truck market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the most lucrative region with construction industry investing in rough terrain equipment. Furthermore, various global equipment manufacturers are investing in the manufacturing sector, which is further propelled the demand for rough terrain lift truck market. Hence, the rough terrain lift truck market is expected witness a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period.

Telescopic rough terrain lift truck segment, to witness maximum growth rate in the overall Rough Terrain Lift Truck Market

Based on product, the telescopic rough terrain lift truck, accounted for the highest contributor to the global rough terrain lift truck market in terms of value and volume both in 2017, which is expected to contnue its dominance between 2018 and 2023, which is attributable to the increase in construction activities in industrial projects across the emerging economies. Asia-pacific tops in consuming the major part of this segment, followed by Europe and North America region.



Key Players

The prominent players in the rough terrain lift truck market AUSA, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., CNH Industrial, HARLO, Liftking Manufacturing, and many others.

