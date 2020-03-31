“Sandboxing Market Analysis by Growth, Size (Value & Volume), Trends 2028” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Keeping up with security, in this fast-paced world has become the most daunting task today. Especially with the advancements in technology even the malwares are becoming sophisticated day by day, eluding all the traditional security tools, leading to demand of advanced protection techniques such as sandboxing. Sandboxing is basically a dedicated environment in which a suspicious program is executed and analyzed, as a result of which behavior of the program is observed, noted, and then analyzed in an automated manner.

The market of sandboxing holds a large revenue share in the security markets, with an anticipated double digit CAGR in the upcoming years. The approach being more effective detects beforehand if the executable is malicious, proving useful for everyone from a private sector to govt. utilities. Even many of the largest companies have been breached by malwares, with the problem becoming more ubiquitous day by day that leads the demand for sandboxes.

Sandboxing market: Drivers and Restraint

Increasing sophistication in the attacking techniques leaving the data vulnerable, is the key factor driving the Sandboxing market. Advanced persistent threats (APTs), have ruled out the traditional techniques of security necessitating the need to a behavioral approach, which is anticipated to growth of Sandboxing markets. The government and defense agencies throughout the world possess the information relating to citizens and defense intelligence, considered to be the most critical and sensitive information in Sandboxing market.Attackers target the networks across this sector with an aim to steal the information pertaining to administration, departmental activities, and prime security intelligence, leading to an inevitable need to invest significantly in the Sandboxing market resulting in the govt. and defense verticals to be the neediest ones, which can be expected to dominate the sandbox market.

However, high implementation cost and long-term return on investment are some of the factors restraining the growth of sandboxing market for small enterprises, while unstable economic conditions can prove to be a restraint the Sandboxing market in developing economies

Sandboxing market: Segmentation

Sandboxing market is segmented on the basis of component, organization Size, and vertical.

Segmentation on the basis of components:

On the basis of component, the sandboxing market can be segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further sub-segmented into standalone and integrated while services segment is further sub-segmented into professional and managed services.

The solutions segment in the market is expected to have a larger market size than the services segment during the forecast period. The reason behind the high growth rate is the increased need to secure Information Technology (IT) infrastructure from advanced cyber-attacks.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. However, the professional services segment is expected to have a larger market share in 2017. The integrated solutions segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is expected to account for a larger market size in 2017.

Segmentation on the basis of organization size:

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation on the basis of vertical:

On the basis of verticals market can be segmented into:

Government and defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Others (media and entertainment, energy and utilities, and manufacturing

The government and defense vertical is expected to dominate the sandboxing market.

Segmentation on basis of regions:

The sandboxing market is sub-segmented into 7 key regions- North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The APAC region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the sandboxing market. The major reason being the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) technology within organizations.

In the developed economies of the US and Canada, there is a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D) and security technologies.

The North American region, followed by Europe, is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for sandboxing service vendors in 2017.

Sandboxing market: Key Players

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; FireEye, Inc.; Fortinet, Inc.; Juniper Networks, Inc.; are some of the key players in the sandboxing market.

Other emerging players in this market include: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Sophos Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; Ceedo Technologies Ltd..

