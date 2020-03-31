Sanitary Ware Market: Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

There is an increasing demand for improved sanitation facilities such as better toilets, improved sanitary ware products, etc. as less than two-third of the global population has access to it. There is a huge disparity in improved sanitary facilities as developed regions have access to it, whereas only half of the population in developing and under developed regions use good sanitation facilities. However, sanitary facilities are improving due to the increasing demand for improved sanitation facilities as well as rising supply chain efforts from industry participants.

One such key industry participants is the players in the sanitary ware market players. Another industry participant which influences the sanitary ware market is the innovative material and composite manufacturers. Rapid economic growth along with higher purchasing power among consumers is supporting the growth of the overall construction market. Consumers now invest in high and premium sanitary ware products and hence players in the sanitary ware industry are focusing more on design and technological aspects. Sanitary ware includes wash basins, urinals, WC pans, shower trays, bathroom accessories, penal ware, utility sinks, and drinking fountains.

Sanitary ware Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global sanitary ware market is driven by macro-economic growth factors such as rapid urbanization, growing economies, and improved consumer purchasing power. Rising property market volume is also improving the sale of sanitary ware products across the globe. Both new buildings as well as renovated ones are responsible for this growth factor. Another factor which is driving volume sales in emerging and under developed regions are government policies and measures undertaken to improve sanitation facilities. However, industry players, especially manufacturers face the issue of maintaining the variable costs which ultimately leads to increase in final price of the product. Manufacturers also face environmental challenges of raw material extraction and their transportation.

Sanitary ware industry players can benefit from the new marketing options by targeting the brand conscious consumers especially in emerging markets. One of the key trends in emerging countries such as India with a huge middle class population is that people are demanding high-end premium sanitary ware products due to shift in lifestyle patterns. Another trending factor witnessed is the growth of modern intelligent technology and innovative designs in diverse sanitary ware products. Matt and rustic finishes are trending as consumers are moving away from shining textures in sanitary ware products. Silver nano technology in some sanitary ware products is also yet another trending topic while choosing sanitary ware products by high end consumers.

Sanitary ware Market – Segmentation

The global sanitary ware market can be segmented based on product, material, application, end-users, target consumers, and region. In terms of product, the sanitary ware market can be classified into toilets, toilet seats, showers, bathtubs, faucets, sinks, vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and others. The material segment can be divided into ceramic, metal, and synthetic. In terms of application, the sanitary ware market can be categorized into kitchen and bathroom. The end-users segment can be categorized into residential and commercial. Commercial segment includes education, offices, industries, hotels &restaurants, entertainment venues, and other public places. Based on target consumers, the sanitary ware market can be segmented into Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Consumer (B2C). Based on region, the global sanitary ware market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Sanitary ware Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sanitary ware market are Roca, Kohler Group, Sanitec (Geberit Group) Toto, Corona, Lixil Corporation, Duratex, Rovese, Ideal Standard, Lecico, RAK Ceramics, Eczacibasi Vitra, Duravit,, CISA Group, Saudi Ceramics, Villeroy & Boch, Ferrum, Trebol, SCG Group, and Ceramica Cleopatra among others.