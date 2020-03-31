Smart Parking Market 2019 Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2028

Smart parking is a vehicle parking system, which facilitates driver to search for vacant space to park the vehicle. Sensors and software assist the driver for finding the place available for parking through symbols or sign. This system helps in the proper management of the vehicle, considering the availability of space, which will further assist in optimized usage of land.

Smart Parking Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing problems related to land utilization and proper parking management are the key issue of overcrowded cities, which is anticipated to increase the demand for smart parking gadgets in recent years. Also, increasing the number of vehicles are expected to create huge expansion opportunity for the respective industry.

Increasing demand for smart infrastructure in airports, hospitals, office, railways and mall are spurring the need for smart parking equipment and software. Moreover, the configuration complexity and requirement of trained staff to operate the smart parking solutions are coupled together to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period

Global Smart Parking Market: Market Segmentation

Global Smart Parking Market can be divided into six segments, based on System, Technology, Component, Solutions, Verticals and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Components for Smart Parking Market:

The major segments of Smart Parking Market on the basis of the Components include:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation on the basis of Solution for Smart Parking Market:

The major segments of Smart Parking Market on the basis of the Solution include:

Security & Surveillance

Valet & Parking Reservation

License Plate Recognition

Segmentation on the basis of Vertical for Smart Parking Market:

The major segments of Smart Parking Market on the basis of the Vertical include:

Commercial

Personal

Transport & Aviation

Government

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region for Smart Parking Market:

The major segments of Smart Parking Market on the basis of Region include:

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Western Europe

North America

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Japan

Global Smart Parking Market: Regional Trend

North America is expected to witness largest market share regarding revenue, owing to increasing need of traffic management is propelling the growth of the Smart Parking Market over the forecast period. Further shooting number of vehicles in Canada and U.S is the other key factor influencing the growth of the market.

Latin America and Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest market growth, owing to increasing inclination towards smart cities is the major factor responsible for the growth of the industry.

The European countries are projected to exhibit significant growth opportunity, due to increasing supportive government regulation in the respective region is expected to spur the demand for Smart Parking devices in the forthcoming years.

Global Smart Parking Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the Smart Parking Market includes Valeo, Altiux Innovations, Streetline, Nedap AVI, Amco Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Smart Parking Ltd., 3M Company, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, TCS International Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cubic Corporation, T2 SYSTEMS, Cisco Systems, Inc., Spot Innovation, Inc., Integrapark, LLC, CivicSmart, Inc., Complus Data Innovations, Inc., ParkHelp, Passport Parking, LLC, ParkMe Inc., TransCore LP, Inc., ParkmobileLLC, ParkWhiz API, World sensing, Netpark, LLC, Siemens AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., Xerox Corporation, Parkopedia Inc, and Data Ticket, Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

