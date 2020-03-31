Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives Market – A Rapid Growth is Forecasted For 2018 – 2026

Solvent based laminating adhesives: An overview

The evolution of the packaging industry has closely matched with the development of solvent based laminating adhesive materials. These trends have led to high quality and technically demanding solvent based laminating adhesives as per government initiative about eco-friendly adhesives. Solvent based laminating adhesives are used in a variety of packaging applications. These include food, healthcare and other industries, due to their high bonding performance and anti-contaminant factors. The solvent based laminating adhesives offers a huge benefits than other method such as high bond strength, lower emission, lesser cure time and lower wastage.

Such benefits witness to fuels the Solvent based laminating adhesives market. Solvent based lamination adhesives is complete adhesive coverage across the film bonding a combination of films, foils or paper and many such multilayer proving the high standard performance and versatility. A proper solvent compliance the best bonding solutions for food packaging, and ultimately consumers, a food grade adhesives and superior end product.

Solvent based laminating adhesives: Dynamics

Solvent based laminating adhesive market is expected to grow on the backbone of food packaging industry, which is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period. The food packaging industry dominates the solvent based laminating market, accounts for more than half of the global market followed by healthcare. The rapid increased in more end-users for food packaging contributes for the solvent based laminating adhesive market in terms of benefit and net sales in particular for Asia Pacific excluding Japan region. Another key driver for the growth of solvent based laminating adhesive market is high-performance laminations, making them suitable for packaging applications in food and healthcare industries.

Extensive use of solvent based laminating adhesive in packaging of shampoo, spices, edible oil, soaps, aroma products etc. can strengthen the solvent based laminating adhesive market in forecast period. Government initiation, consumer’s perception about eco-friendly adhesives and substantial use of solvent less adhesives lamination is expected to hamper the growth of the global solvent based laminating adhesives market during the next decade.

Solvent based laminating adhesives: Segmentation

Globally, the Solvent based laminating adhesive are segmented as –

On the basis of its type of packaging, solvent based laminating adhesive market is segmented as-

Case and Carton

Container Labeling

Flexible Packaging

Packaging Reinforcement

On the basis of its type of lamination, solvent based laminating adhesive are segmented as-

Film to film

Film to foil

Film to metallized film

On the basis of solvent use, solvent based laminating adhesive are segmented as-

Acetone

MEK

Toluene

Ethyl Acetate

MEK- Toluene

Polyol B-side Curative Hydroxyl

Isocyanate A-Side NCO Adhesive Solvent

On the basis of its end use, solvent based laminating adhesive are segmented as-