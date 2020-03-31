Soundproof Curtains Market- Increasing Health Issues Among People Is Expected To Significantly Drive Demand For Soundproof Curtains In The Global Market

Soundproof curtains are an audio management solution to reduce the sound. Soundproof curtains are made of soundproof raw materials and are dropped vertically along the walls adjacent to movie windows, and screens, or structured as panels surrounding noisy objects. These type of curtains are composed of one, or more than one layer of thick or solid materials. This layer typically contains mass loaded, sandwiched in vinyl and a decorative fabric, plush, or a blanket like material for industrial and commercial soundproofing curtains.

Increasing health issues among people is expected to significantly drive demand for soundproof curtains in the global market. Moreover, technological and innovative advancements across various industries, which includes growth in non-residential and residential construction activities are anticipated to drive the global soundproof curtains market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026. Furthermore, rising eco-friendly and sustainable construction opportunity is expected to boost the soundproof curtains market in various countries across the world. Rise in demand for green buildings and increased investment in infrastructural projects in developing economies is expected to create growth opportunities for the soundproof curtains market. However, rising demand for audio panels & additional soundproof products and volatile raw material prices are some of the major challenges faced by vendors in the market. Additionally, government regulations on noise pollution is the primary factor which is projected to be an opportunity to drive the soundproof curtains market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

The global soundproof curtains market is classified by material, type, and end-use industry. These major segments are further cross segmented at granular level, wherein by material the market is segmented into glass wool, rock wool, plastic foams, and natural fibers. Glass wool is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to it being flexible, non-degradable, and non-combustible. Additionally, based on type, the soundproof curtains market is categorized into sound-insulating, sound-reducing, and sound-blocking. In terms of end-use industry, the market is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial among others.