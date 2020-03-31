Soy Protein Concentrate Market to Burgeon at 4.6% CAGR Thanks to Growing Vegan Population

Soy protein concentrate is primarily defatted soy flour devoid of water-soluble carbohydrates, and comprise of 70% soy protein. Soy protein concentrate is prepared by eliminating soluble sugars from defatted and dehulled soybeans. Soy protein concentrate retains majority of fiber content of the original soybean.

With consumers becoming better informed about nutrition, the food processing industry has adopted formulas/recipes that meet the changing marketplace demands. In addition to tackling issues concerning provision of nutrition-rich food, manufacturers are also emphasizing on their products’ appearance, texture, and taste. Number of health- and diet-conscious consumers is most likely to increase in the near future, resulting into increased demand for calorie-controlled & tailored nutritional foods. This will further accelerate demand for soy protein concentrate as an economical and highly nutritious food product. In light of their texture-forming and better functional properties, there is no doubt in soy protein concentrate’s pivotal role in this modern world of restructured food technology.

Based on function, fat & water absorption is projected to reflect the highest CAGR in the market through 2026. However, nutrients and emulsifiers will account for relatively larger revenue shares of the market during the forecast period. In contrast, texturants will account for the smallest revenue share of the market during 2017 to 2026.

On the basis of form, liquid soy protein concentrate is expected to exhibit a relatively faster expansion than dry soy protein concentrate through 2026, although the former will remain more lucrative than the latter.

Key market players profiled in TMR’s report include Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc., Wirmal International, Batory Foods, Nordic Soy Oy, Nutra Food Ingredients LLC, Food Chem International Corporation, Gremount International Company Limited, Euroduna Food Ingredients, and CHS Inc.