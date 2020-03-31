Stretch Packaging Market Top Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Size, Share, Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Stretch Packaging Market Size, Analysis, Share, Trends by Material (Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) and others), by Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial goods, Consumer product, and Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Stretch Packaging Market Overview

Stretch packaging is a method wherein stretchable plastic film is wrapped around a load of products that helps hold the load tightly together. This kind of packaging is generally applied for palletizing food items for transportation or storage purpose. They serve as ideal primary packaging solution. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published an in-depth report on the global stretch packaging market, covering valuable market insights that have been derived after thorough analysis of the pertinent trends and factors affecting the growth of the market. MRFR’s analysis has projected a CAGR of 4.7% in the stretch packaging market over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Stretch packaging is highly sought after as a primary packaging solution as it provides energy saving and does not require heating. They deliver superior protection against dirt, moisture, and dust. Moreover, in case Ultra Violet Inhibitor (UVI) stretch films are used, it even protects from ultra violet rays. Stretch films are better designed to withstand shock and vibration due to their elasticity and memory. Other advantages of stretch packaging includes enhanced packaging appearance and easier bar code reading. The global stretch packaging market is growing on the back of the expanding food & beverage industry. Manufacturers of F&B companies are highly inclined towards stretch packaging s they involve less capital and are not energy intensive.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4423

The emergence of biodegradable stretch packaging has further supported the growth of the market. Augmenting environmental concerns and restriction on the use of certain plastics have fueled the use of biodegradable stretch packaging solutions. Development in stretch wrapping machines an availability in semi-automatic or automatic models are also fueling the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Unnati Industrial Corporation (India)

DUO PLAST AG (Germany)

Amcor Ltd (Australia)

Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.)

Grafix Arts (U.S.)

AEP Industries Inc. (U.S)

Sigma Plastics Group, Inc. (U.S.)

S. Packaging & Wrapping LLC (U.S.)

are the key players in the stretch packaging market.

Industry Updates

JUne 2019 – Inteplast Group, the largest manufacturer of integrated plastics in North America, announced expansion of its stretch film manufacturing capacity with the addition of two cast film extrusion lines in its newly acquired facility in Remington. The expansion is added 60 million pounds to the company’s current capacity of 385 million pound capacity.

Segmentation

The global stretch packaging market has been segmented based on material and application.

By material, the stretch packaging market has been segmented into Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Poly vinyl chloride (PVC). The Low Density Polyethylene segment is leading the market. LDPE is one of the most commonly used packaging material. The LLDPE is anticipated to be record the highest CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as food & beverages, industrial product, consumer product, and others. Food & Beverages segment dominates the application segment of the market. Increased consumption of food & beverages across the globe, drives the demand of beverages

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the stretch packaging market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

APAC is likely to command the largest share of the global stretch packaging market over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising disposable income in the region which has increased the consumption of packaged consumables in the region, thereby fueling the growth of the market. The major packaging players are looking to capitalize on the opportunity offered by the APAC region, Availability of relatively cheap labor, low operating cost, and expanding F&B industry are keys to market growth. Fast-track urbanization in the region has resulted in people leading lifestyles which has increased their reliance on packaged food products which has further generated demand for stretch packaging market.

The markets in North America and Europe are relatively mature and are losing market share to the developing economies. Ecological concern against PVC in Europe and North America has affected the growth of the market. The MEA stretch packaging market is being driven by continued demand from the manufacturing sector as well as growing F&B industry.

Get Full Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/stretch-packaging-market-4423

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope Of The Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Stretch Packaging Market, By Material

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

4.3 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

4.4 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.5 Others

Continues……

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312