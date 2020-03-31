Suprapubic Catheters Market With Top Business Growing Strategies, Technological Innovation And Emerging Trends Of Outlook To 2026

Suprapubic catheter consists of a small hollow flexible tube, which is inserted through a small incision made in the belly of the patient, used to empty the patient’s bladder. People suffering from urinary incontinence (leakage), urinary retention, urethral injury or damage, or other urological disorders, or people undergoing surgical procedures requiring anesthesia, are the major candidates for suprapubic catheters. Suprapubic catheters are preferred over urethral catheters as the former is more comfortable, creates fewer chances of infection, and can be used in active patients with long-term catheterization needs.

Suprapubic catheters are generally made of polymers, such as, fluorinated ethylene (FEP) or poly tetra fluro ethylene (PTFE) and are coated with silicone to provide extra flexibility and comfort with diminished friction. These need to be replaced every 4 to 12 weeks, depending on the type of catheter and the patient’s medical requirements.

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases, including urology disorders, such as urinary incontinence owing to rapid rise in aging population, along with rising number of patients undergoing surgical procedures in hospitals who require longer hospital stays, and growing demand for better treatment, are driving the demand and consumption of suprapubic catheters in the global market. According to a study by the Agency of Healthcare Research and Quality, in 2016, an estimated 13 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with urinary incontinence. Another study conducted by the Department of Public Health and Primary Health Care, University of Bergen reported that prevalence of urinary incontinence increases rapidly with aging population. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global suprapubic catheters market from 2018-2026. However, lack of uniform reimbursement policies regarding suprapubic catheters is a major restraining factor of the global suprapubic catheters market.

The global suprapubic catheters market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. On the basis of product, the suprapubic catheters market can be classified into free drainage catheters and valve catheters. The free drainage catheters segment dominated the global market in 2017, owing to clinical benefits associated with the product, along with ease of use on patients, and preference among health care providers. Based on end-user, the suprapubic catheters market can be divided into hospitals, urology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, long-term care centers, and others. The hospitals segment is projected to dominate the global suprapubic catheters market in 2018, owing to increasing number of patients being treated at in-patient and out-patient hospital settings, especially in emerging countries. The shift of treatment toward out-patient and ambulatory care centers in the U.S., and European countries, is projected to drive the growth of the ambulatory surgery centers segment at a comparatively high CAGR from 2018-2026.

In terms of region, the global suprapubic catheters market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for a dominant share of the global suprapubic catheters market due to rise in number of urology patients, developed health care infrastructure, and uniform and favorable reimbursement scenario in the U.S. and Canada. The suprapubic catheters market in Europe is also expected to expand rapidly due to increase in geriatric population, especially in countries such as Italy, Germany, and the U.K., and rising number of patients undergoing surgical procedures due to high incidence of chronic diseases, thereby boosting the demand and consumption of suprapubic catheters. The suprapubic catheters market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global suprapubic catheters market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Amecath, Degania Silicone Ltd., UroTech Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cook Medical, Urovision GmbH, and UroMed.

