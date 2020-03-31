Suture Passers Forecast By Regions, Type, Application And Revenue Analysis Detailed In New Research Report

Repair of wounds and tissues often involves the passage of threads, also known as sutures, through a dense osseous tunnel. Suture passers are the handheld instruments designed to insert sutures into tissue edges and to close the wound during surgery. Suture passers hold the prosthetic device and stitches in place throughout the surgical procedure. These are designed specifically for particular types of surgery, with different variations and shapes. They help surgeons to put sutures through tissues with the help of a large sewing needle attached to the instrument. Arthroscopic surgery has fueled the demand of suture passers as they allow surgeons to work efficiently in extremely tight spaces.

Clinical effectiveness of suture passers in minimally invasive surgeries and launch of technologically advanced and reusable suture passers by key market players are the major factors expected to drive the suture passers market during the forecast period. Stryker Corporation launched a reusable suture passing technology in March 2018 to improve the current standard of care during surgical procedures. However, incidences such as distal tip needle breakage during wound stitching process and intraoperative misfires are projected to restrain the growth of the suture passers market during the forecast period.

The global suture passers market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. Based on product type, the global suture passers market can be categorized into reusable suture passers, disposable suture passers, and reusable-disposable suture passers. Reusable-disposable suture passers accounted for the leading market share in 2017, which can be attributed to their cost effectiveness and their preference by surgeons in arthroscopic rotator cuff surgery. Introduction of customized and tailor-made suture passers for various surgical procedures, aiming to minimize the friction between stitches and the soft tissues, is expected to boost the growth of the reusable suture passers segment by the end of 2026.

On the basis of end-user, the global suture passers market can be classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. Hospitals generated the maximum revenue in 2017 owing to high demand by surgeons for instruments with safe and sharp tips to enhance tissue penetration of sutures while reducing tissue trauma as well as growing number of procedures for orthopedic injuries and hernia. Precise and volatile passage of sutures through suture passers with availability of suture retrieving technique is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global suture passers market can be segmented into five major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the dominant market share in 2015, which can be attributed to the increase in investments by private players in the health care sector in the U.S. and availability of favorable reimbursement policies in North America. The region is anticipated to be the market leader during forecast period due to the strategic presence of key manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada.

Increasing investment by major players in R&D of technologically innovative surgical devices had positioned Europe at the second rank, in terms of revenue, in the global suture passers market in 2017. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to rising number of surgical procedures performed in the region. High percentage of geriatric population in developing countries, such as China and Japan, is responsible for the increase in incidence of bone fractures and spinal fusion surgical procedures in Asia Pacific. This is projected to augment the growth of the suture passers market in the region at a relatively significant CAGR by the end of 2026.

Major players operating in the global suture passers market include Stryker, KARL STORZ, Zimmer Biomet, Arthrex, Inc., DePuy Synthes, CooperSurgical, Inc., CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, Smith & Nephew plc, and Richard Wolf.

