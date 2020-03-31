Tablet Processing & Packaging Equipment Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

A tablet is a unit solid dosage, typically a measured amount of a medicine or drug which contains an active ingredient intended for oral administration. Tablets are the most widely used medical dosage form provided by pharmaceutical manufacturers. The main aim behind the design and manufacturing of tablets is to orally provide the right amount of drug in the correct form. The aesthetic design, manufacturing process, and chemical content of a tablet can have a strong effect on the efficiency of the drug.

Rapid automation is set to replace the traditional labor intensive approach which has significantly increased the manufacturing lead time as well as the production cost. With the introduction of high-speed and ultra-speed presses that include new direct compression materials, die feeding, pre-compression, etc., the formulation of tablets or solid oral dosage has undergone rapid development. One of the recent advancements include computer controlled tablet presses. Computer-controlled tablet presses require an operator to set up the press at the proper tablet weight and pressure. The computer then assumes control of the complete process.

Following high competition and rising antibiotic resistance, pharmaceutical manufacturers are pressurized to develop more and more drugs to fight against the powerful bacteria and chronic diseases. Increased aging population, rise in the rate of chronic infectious diseases, increase in the number of pharmaceutical companies, and introduction of advanced technologies are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of the tablet processing & packaging equipment market across all regions. However, one of the major restraints to the growth of the tablet processing & packaging equipment market is the growing demand for refurbished machines, mainly by start-up units.

The global tablet processing & packaging equipment market can be segmented based on product and geography. In terms of product, the tablet processing & packaging equipment market can be classified into tablet processing equipment, and tablet packaging machine. In terms of tablet processing equipment, the tablet processing & packaging equipment market can be divided into milling equipment (comminuting mills, multi mills), vibrio sifters, granulators (rapid mixer granulators, oscillating granulators, roll compactors), dryers (fluid bed dryer, tray dryer, belt dryer, vacuum tray dryer, spray dryer, rotary dryer), blenders (“V” cone blenders, octagonal blenders, mass mixers, double cone blender), tablet press (single station tablet press, multi station tablet press), tablet coating machines (standard coating pan, perforated coating pan, fluidized bed/ air suspension coater), and allied machines (de-dusting machines, dust extractor machines, tablet inspection machines, tablet counting machines).

Based on tablet packaging machine, the market can be classified into blister packaging machines, strip packaging machines, and alu-alu blister machines. Geographically, the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounts for major share in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific region is experiencing substantial growth in the tablet processing & packaging equipment market due to the increasing population, growing awareness of healthcare, increasing presence of pharmaceutical players, and rise in number of aging population, and chronic and infectious diseases.

Major players in the tablet processing & packaging equipment market are focusing on efficient solutions to meet the rising demand for tablet processing & packaging equipment.

Key players operating in the global tablet processing & packaging equipment market include Robert Bosch GmbH, LMT Group, PRISM PHARMA MACHINERY, GROUPE BRETECHE INDUSTRIES, Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd, Nicomac srl, Kevin Process Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Key International Inc., kg-pharma GmbH & Co. KG, GEA Group, O’Hara Technologies Inc., I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A, YENCHEN MACHINERY CO., LTD, IDEX Corporation, Charles Ross & Son Company, and The Elizabeth Companies.