Tangerine Peel Extract Market : Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2017 – 2025

Tangerine, a citrus fruit from Rutaceae family is famous for its tangy taste and soothing flavor. Tangerine peel extract includes oil and powder. Tangerine oil is antispasmodic and used in digestive problems. But it is used mostly in reducing stress and improving circulation for the skin. It is an essential oil with various therapeutic application helps to assist nervous system, reducing stress and flatulence. The tangerine powder used as a flavoring agent and a cleansing agent. Tangerine peel extract powder is more widely used and account for highest consumption in terms of volume. Increasing demand for natural products and more utilization of tangerine powder in food and beverages, confectionary, bakery as a flavoring agent drive an increase in demand for tangerine powder in the global market.

Tangerine peel extract market is segmented on the basis of product form, application, and distribution channels.On the basis of product form, tangerine peel extract market segments include oil and powder. Among all of these, oil segment holds the major share and is expected to register a growth during the forecasted period. It is soothing to the nervous system also used in tonic preparation for the digestive system, flatulence, and constipation. It is also used mostly in reducing stress and improving circulation for the skin.

On the basis of application, tangerine peel extract market segments include food, beverages, therapeutic medicine, confectionary, bakery, personal care and beauty products, soap manufacturing and others. Among all of these, therapeutic medicine segment holds the major share and is expected to register a steady growth over the forecasted period. Followed by food segment and is expected to fuel the market over the forecasted period. The tangerine peel extract market has also been closely tied with dietary supplements and syrup market. Tangerine peel extract powder is also used in cosmetic and skin care products are expected to register relatively medium growth over the forecast period. It is been also used in equipment and floor cleaning solutions.

On the basis of regions, tangerine peel extract market is segmented into following key regions; North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan, and The Middle East and Africa.

North America grabs the major share of global tangerine peel extract market. Consumption of tangerine peel extract which benefits potential health and nutrition have more demand in North America regions and it is expected to grow at a steady rate. U.S is one of the major producers of tangerine peel extract for its food and beverages industry. Followed by developing regions and is expected to register an increase in consumption of tangerine peel extract over the forecasted period.

With the increasing demand for natural flavors and essence agent, the consumers are more inclined towards using tangerine peel extract as compared to artificial agents, along with the changing lifestyle focused more towards natural products benefit in the global market. Rising application of tangerine peel extract and consumer preference for its fragrance is expected to account an increase in demand in the global tangerine peel extract market. The seasonal availability and fluctuating prices for citrus fruits along with citrus stubborn disease destroying global citrus yield are the only restraint for the Tangerine peel extract market.