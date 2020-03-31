The Hottest Technological Trends Reshaping the Heat Seal Metalized Film Market

Over the years, it has been seen that flexible packaging has shortcoming of permeability where at some level they permit moisture or gasses to penetrate through the packaging. To overcome this problem, packaging companies have turned up towards metalized barrier films to avoid interference of external environment from manipulating the interior atmosphere of packaging. Heat seal metalized films are usually designed with co-extrusion process and the outer layer of the film is coated with metal coatings such as aluminum, whereas the inner web is made of multi-layer laminate. Heat seal metalized films are specially designed to serve packaging applications that require high seal strengths. The heat seal metalized films form a very good barrier solution for general factors such as moisture, gasses, external heat, UV rays, etc. Hence, with low oxygen and air transmission rate, heat seal metalized films are ideal to preserve food products for the longer period of time. Also, heat seal metalized films have also emerged as a cost-effective alternative packaging solution for aluminum foil packaging.

Global Heat Seal Metalized Film Market: Segmentation

On the basis of thickness, the global heat seal metalized film market has been segmented as –

Less than 10 micron

Range between 10 micron to 25 micron

Range between 25 micron to 40 micron

Above 40 micron

On the basis of material used, the global heat seal metalized film market has been segmented as –

Films BOPET BOPP CPP Polyimide Polycarbonate TPU (Thermoplastic polyurethane)

Metal Coatings Aluminum (Alox) Silica (Siox)



On the basis of film type, the global heat seal metalized film market has been segmented as –

Two layer film

Three layer film

Multilayer film

On the basis of printing technology, the global heat seal metalized film market has been segmented as –

Flexographic

Gravure

Offset

Others

On the basis of applications, the global heat seal metalized film market has been segmented as follows –