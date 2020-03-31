” Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Research Report, Opportunities & Challenges 2026″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is the simplest perfluoroorganic acid available. It is characterized by its strong acidity, high dielectric constant, miscibility with water and most organic solvents, and relativity low boiling point (71.8°C). Using highly acidic compounds in an organic synthesis allows better manipulations of end-products in a reaction. It is perhaps one of the most widely used fine chemicals in the world. Trifluoroacetic acid is prepared through the electrochemical fluorination of acetyl chloride or acetic anhydride in anhydrous hydrogen fluoride using the Simons process. This is followed by the hydrolysis of the resulting trifluoroacetyl fluoride in excellent yields (>90%). In 1922, Frédéric Swarts, a Belgian chemist, first discovered the trifluoroacetic acid reagent. It is widely employed in organic synthesis as a solvent or as an acid catalyst for different organic transformations such as solvolysis, rearrangements, functional group deprotections, oxidations, reductions, condensations, and hydroarylations as well as in trifluoromethylation reactions.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6597

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market: Trends & Developments

The trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market is anticipated to expand at a robust pace owing to the low cost, high acidity, easy elimination, and high solubility in water and organic solvents of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), which makes it a catalyst of choice for a variety of reactions. The most frequent use of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is in organic synthesis. Its wide usage in the pharmaceutical and agricultural industry is anticipated to drive the market. Trifluoroacetic acid is not biodegradable and is somewhat toxic to aquatic life. This raises environmental concerns while using it in the manufacturing sector. This is expected to act as a restraint for the trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market during the forecast period.

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market can be segmented into solvents, rearrangements, protecting group removal, oxidations, reductions, condensations, reactions with organophosphorus reagents, hydroarylations, synthesis of trifluoromethyl building blocks and trifluoromethyl substituted compounds and others. The others segment includes iodination and metal mediated reactions. Relatively recent applications of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) in metal mediated reactions have proved its efficacy as a good ligand in organometallic chemistry.

Based on end-use industry, the trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market can be segmented into pharmaceutical industry, agricultural industry, others. Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is used in CF3 substitution in organic compounds for many applications, particularly in biologically active compounds such as marketed pharmaceuticals mefloquine, fluoxetine, celecoxib, tipranavir, and efavirenz.

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe are key regions of the trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market in terms of value. Asia Pacific is a rapidly expanding region of the trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market. The trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/6597

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market are Solvay, SRF Limited, TCI Chemicals, Shandong Xingfu New Material Co., Ltd., Nantong Baokai Chemical Co., Ltd., Halocarbon Products Corporation, and others.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]