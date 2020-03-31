Tumor Ablation Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2021

Global Tumor Ablation Industry

New Study on “2018-2021 Tumor Ablation Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The Global Tumor Ablation Market was worth $375 million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 12.7%, to reach $681.79 million by 2021. Tumors are the group of abnormal cells that accumulate together and form lumps. Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive procedure used to destroy cancer cells in the chest, lung and liver.

Rising Prevalence of cancer is proportional to the growth of tumor ablation market. According to the recent statistics published by the WHO, cancer accounts for 13% of the deaths worldwide. Cancer incidence is expected to increase by 70% over the next couple of decades.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/635517-tumor-ablation-market-by-forecasts-2016-2021

Factors such as growing geriatric population across the globe, increasing number of people affected with cancer, technological advancements in the field of ablation are driving the global tumor ablation market. Increasing demand for minimally invasive cancer treatment procedures and growing awareness regarding the benefits offered by ablation procedures over the conventional surgical procedures are also fuelling the growth of the market. However therapeutic challenges related to ablation procedures and stringent regulatory guidelines leading to increase in gestation period of product launches are hindering the growth of the market.

Global tumor ablation market is segmented into technology treatment and application. On the basis of technology the market is sub-segmented as Radiofrequency Ablation Devices, Microwave Ablation Devices, Cryoablation Devices and other Ablation Devices. Radiofrequency devices segment dominated the market with a share of about 35% attributed to its crucial role in solid tumour removal in the body. By treatment the market is segmented as Surgical Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation and Percutaneous Ablation. Surgical Procedures segment accounted for a prominent share of around 37% owing to increasing prevalence of liver and breast cancers. Based on application global tumor ablation market is segmented as Liver Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostrate Metastasis and other cancer.

On the basis of geography global Tumor Ablation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America dominated the industry with over 33% owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. Rising prevalence of cancer in this region is a major driving factor for the industry in this region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period due to huge population base and favourable economic developments in the region.

Some of the key companies dominating the market include Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Angiodynamics, Mermaid Medical, HealthTronics, Galil Medical Inc., EDAP TMS S.A., SonaCare Medical, Misonix, Inc. and Neuwave Medical, Inc.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/635517-tumor-ablation-market-by-forecasts-2016-2021

Some points from table of content:

Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Base Currency, Base Year and Forecast Periods

1.4 General Study Assumptions

Research Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Phases

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.3 Econometric Modelling

2.2.4 Expert Validation

2.3 Analysis Design

2.4 Study Timeline

Overview

3.1 Executive Summary

3.2 Key Inferences

3.3 New Developments

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Key Challenges

4.4 Current Opportunities in the Market

Market Segmentation

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

5.1.2 Microwave Ablation Devices

5.1.3 Cryoablation Devices

5.1.4 Other Ablation Devices

5.2 By Treatment

5.2.1 Surgical Ablation

5.2.2 Laparoscopic Ablation

5.2.3 Percutaneous Ablation

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Liver Cancer

5.3.2 Breast Cancer

5.3.3 Lung Cancer

5.3.4 Prostrate Metastasis

5.3.5 Other Cancers

Geographical Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Introduction

6.1.2 United States

6.1.3 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 U.K

6.2.3 Spain

6.2.4 Germany

6.2.5 Italy

6.2.6 France

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Introduction

6.3.2 China

6.3.3 India

6.3.4 Japan

6.3.5 South Korea

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Introduction

6.4.2 Brazil

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Rest of Latin America

6.5 Middle East & Africa

6.5.1 Introduction

6.5.2 Middle-East

6.5.3 Africa

Strategic Analysis

7.1 PESTLE analysis

7.1.1 Political

7.1.2 Economic

7.1.3 Social

7.1.4 Technological

7.1.5 Legal

7.1.6 Environmental

7.2 Porter’s Five analysis

7.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

7.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

7.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

Continued…

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym