Urine Flow Meters Market With Industry Capacity, Future Prospects, Economic Aspect And Forecast To 2026

A urine flow meter is a medical device used to measure the flow of urine. The measurement of urine flow is also known as uroflometry, which is performed to measure the amount of voided urine during urination. This test is used to identify the difficulties in urination such as slow urination, weak urine stream, or difficulty in urination. This test can also be used to check the performance of sphincter muscles that prevent urine leakage. Certain conditions, such as benign prostatic hypertrophy, enlargement of the prostate gland, which can block the urethra completely, bladder cancer, prostate cancer, or urinary blockage, can affect the flow of urine.

Rise in the prevalence of urinary bladder cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and frequent urinary tract infections; growing economy; and increasing awareness about health care are some factors expected to drive the growth of the global urine flow meters market during the forecast period. However, unavailability of skilled labor and lack of health care facilities in some regions are anticipated to restrain the global urine flow meters market. Rise in technological advancements in terms of different modalities and mergers and acquisitions by leading players are prominent trends observed in the global urine flow meters market.

The global urine flow meters market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global urine flow meters market can be classified into wireless urine flow meters, urine flow meters with printers, and urine flow meters with pelvic electromyography. In terms of end-user, the urine flow meters market can be segmented into hospitals, urology clinics, diagnostic and pathology laboratories, and others. Hospitals is expected to be a highly attractive segment of the global urine flow meters market, owing to increase in preference of patients for hospitals due to availability of well-established infrastructure and favorable reimbursement policies.

In terms of region, the global urine flow meters market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America continues to be the most profitable region for vendors operating in the global urine flow meters market owing to a rise in the prevalence of bladder cancer in the region, significant adoption of technologically advanced products, presence of a large number of manufacturers in the U.S., and high health care spending in the region. The American Cancer Society estimated new cases of bladder cancer at about 81,190 in 2018. Among them, 62,380 are expected to be men and 18,810 women.

Europe is a prominent region of the urine flow meters market, owing to a rise in the number of prostate cancer patients and high health care awareness among people in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly expanding region of the urine flow meters market, owing to a rise in the number of urology clinics, advancements in hospital infrastructure, rise in per capita spending capacities, and a large patient base suffering from cancer. Latin America is projected to be a lucrative region of the urine flow meters market due to expansion of economies of countries in this region, a rise in population, increasing incidence of cancer, and increase in awareness about available diagnosis technologies such as uroflometry.

Key players operating in the global urine flow meters market include LABORIE, SCHIPPERS-MEDIZINTECHNIK, tic Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, EV.SERVICE ITALIA SRL, Aymed Group of Companies, CellSonic Medical, NOVAMEDTEK, and Medispec Ltd.

